Attitude’s Pride Awards takes place for 7th year – with winners including Loreen and Munroe Bergdof

Attitude hosted its annual Pride Awards in association with Magnum today (22 June) at the Langham Hotel in London.

Spice Girl legend Emma Bunton was on hand to present the annual celebration of everyday LGBTQ+ heroes and community trailblazers.

A total of 11 awards went to a mix of icons and everyday incredible people from the LGBTQ+ community as it returned for its seventh year.

Loreen, Victoria Canal, Barbara Butch and Munroe Bergdof were handed out our four Icon awards and were all met with a huge reception across the room

They were mixed in amongst our seven other award-winners. These included: Luke Christian, Dr Joseph Hartland, and Michael and Paul Atwal-Brice.

Completing the list of those who took home awards are: Joel Mordi, Tracy Doyle, Ryan Lang and Sarah Savage.

Barbara Butch on the decks (Image: Kit Oates)

Congratulations to them all!

Elsewhere, there were a host of big names who descended on The Langham Hotel in London for the ceremony.

Among attendees were football pundit Alex Scott, former Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, and, of course, Heartstopper stars Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown and Bel Priestley.

Attitude’s Managing Director, Darren Styles OBE (Image: Kit Oates)

Comedian Stephen K. Amos, and Drag Race UK stars Tia Kofi and Joe Black were also there to enjoy the fun.

Winners and guests partied into the night as they enjoyed ice creams sprayed with bright, bold colours and the word Pride. Kindly supplied by Magnum, they kept everyone’s sugar cravings fulfilled.

Elsewhere on the night, we heard from Attitude’s Managing Director Darren Styles OBE, and Attitude Editor in Chief, Cliff Joannou. They both delivered impassioned speeches summarising why events that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community are more important than ever.

Magnum ice creams were sprayed with bold, bright colours and the word Pride (Image: Kit Oates)

The Pride Awards not only looks to honour high-profile names who’ve acted as inspirations to queer people, but also to everyday individuals or groups who’ve changed the world for LGBTQ people.

Award winners this year have worked tirelessly to highlight causes and issues such ‘so-called’ conversion therapy, same-sex adoption and trans pride.

We’re already looking forward to next year!

You can meet 2023's Pride Award recipients here.