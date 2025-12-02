Wicked star Ethan Slater’s 2017 NFSW film scene is wrongly advertised as ‘gay porn’ in viral tweet

A resurfaced clip from a 2017 short film starring Ethan Slater is being misrepresented online as gay adult content, after a fan post went viral following Wicked: For Good‘s release.

Slater, who is currently dating Ariana Grande, has become the subject of fake news on X, where users are sharing an edited version of the clip alongside claims that he once starred in a porn film.

The footage shows Slater, posing with his arms behind his head before mock-wrestling another man. A watermark of Gay Hoopla’s logo, an adult site, has been added to the corner of the video. causing the post to gained traction quickly.

The scene originates from FunEmployment, an independently made 11-minute short from 2017

One confused user wrote online: “Is this AI? What is this? This can’t be real? Gay hoopla, too? Like?????” Another added: “So apparently Ethan Slater did gay p0rn.” A third commented, in reference to Grande: “I kinda see what she sees now lol.”

But the video is not pornographic and was never made for an adult platform. The scene originates from FunEmployment, an independently made 11-minute short from 2017 in which Slater plays a minor role credited only as Isaac’s roommate.

According to its IMDb description, the short follows “a manny/aspiring comedian” navigating a disastrous day.

Who is Ethan Slater?

Prior to his major film role as Boq in the Wicked adaptation, Slater was primarily known for his critically acclaimed Broadway work, most notably receiving a Tony Award nomination for originating the title role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

The actor became the subject of intense public scrutiny in mid-2023 when his relationship with Grande was confirmed shortly after both stars had separated from their respective spouses.

Despite the public controversy and tabloid speculation regarding the timeline of their romance, Grande and Slater have consistently maintained that their relationship began after they were both single.

The couple has since maintained a low profile, focusing on their careers while defending the integrity of their private life.

