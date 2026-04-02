Scott Mills replaced on Race Across the World podcast following BBC termination

Scott Mills has been replaced on the upcoming Race Across the World: The Detour podcast series after being dismissed by the BBC.

Mills was forced to leave his post as a BBC Radio 2 presenter last week following allegations relating to “personal conduct”.

After winning the second series of the celebrity version of Race Across the World, the 53-year-old radio DJ was set to host the sixth series’s podcast alongside season four winner Alfie Watts.

Who will replace Scott Mills on the Race Across the World: The Detour podcast?

Since the BBC announced: “Scott Mills is no longer working for the BBC. We take these matters seriously and will not be commenting further,” Tyler West has been confirmed as Mills’s replacement.

West competed in the third series of Celebrity Race Across the World with his partner Molly Rainford, and his broadcasting experience, including presenting the KISS Breakfast Show, made him the perfect fit.

Race Across the World: The Detour will be available weekly on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds from today (2 April), immediately after the TV episode airs, beginning 8pm tonight.

Sara Cox has been announced to replace Mills for the BBC’s Eurovision Song Contest 2026

Following Mills’s departure from presenting duties across multiple projects, regular listeners are left wondering who will fill the radio presenter’s shoes.

Sara Cox has been announced to replace Mills for the BBC’s Eurovision Song Contest 2026 after the DJ had covered the event for more than a decade.

The contest will be held in Vienna, Austria, with semi-finals scheduled for 12 and 14 May, and the final on 16 May.

Why was Scott Mills terminated from the BBC?

Amid his termination from the BBC, Mills was questioned by police under caution as part of an investigation into alleged sexual offences involving a teenage boy under 16.

The allegations linked Mills to a Metropolitan Police investigation launched in December 2016 following a referral from another police force. No charges were brought following the investigation.

The BBC has since apologised for not taking any prior action against the former Radio 2 host. In a statement, they said: “We received a press query in 2025 which included limited information. This should have been followed up, and we should have asked further questions. We apologise for this and will look into why this did not happen.”

They added: “More broadly, we would always urge anyone who has concerns or information to raise it with us.”

Following the latest developments, children’s charity Neuroblastoma UK confirmed it had cut ties with Mills, stating he is no longer a patron.