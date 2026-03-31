Sara Cox replaces Scott Mills for the BBC’s Eurovision Song Contest coverage

Sara Cox will replace Scott Mills for the BBC’s Eurovision Song Contest 2026 coverage after the presenter was dismissed by the broadcaster.

Mills had worked at the BBC since 1998 and most recently hosted the Radio 2 Breakfast Show. He had also been part of the UK’s Eurovision coverage for more than a decade, providing commentary on the semi-finals since 2011 and contributing to Radio 2’s broadcast of the final.

The BBC confirmed his departure this week but has not provided further detail beyond stating it relates to “personal conduct”.

Cox is expected to take on a role in this year’s Eurovision coverage after previously contributing to related broadcasts. The contest will be held in Vienna, Austria, with semi-finals scheduled for 12 and 14 May, and the final on 16 May.

Why was Scott Mills dismissed from the BBC?

Mills’s removal follows reporting of a historic police investigation into allegations of “serious sexual offences” involving a teenage boy under the age of 16. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the alleged incidents were said to have taken place between 1997 and 2000, and that a man in his 40s was interviewed under caution in 2018.

A file was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, which determined there was insufficient evidence to bring charges. The investigation was closed in 2019.

Police have also confirmed the complainant was under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged offences.

“We can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC” – the corporation in a statement

Mills was taken off air shortly before his dismissal, having presented his final Radio 2 breakfast show days earlier. His exit comes during a period of wider scrutiny for the BBC over the conduct of high-profile presenters.

In a statement, the BBC said: “While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC.”

Before his departure, Mills spoke about his connection to Eurovision, saying: “Eurovision is like a melting pot and we’re all there for the same reason and everyone can chat and talk about what songs they like and what they don’t like.

“We absolutely adore it, it’s our World Cup. I look forward to it so much and that’s what’s magical about it. Everyone’s there for the same reason.”