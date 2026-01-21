Race Across the World seeks LGBTQ+ applicants as producers open casting for next series

BBC One’s Race Across the World has opened applications for a new series, with producers encouraging LGBTQ+ people to apply.

The BAFTA-winning travel competition, produced by Studio Lambert, follows pairs of contestants as they race thousands of miles across international routes with a limited budget.

Participants must travel without smartphones, credit cards or flights, relying instead on public transport, careful planning and cash management.

Race Across The World aims to reflect a broad range of backgrounds and experiences, including those from the queer community

Applicants are required to apply as a pair. Eligible pairings include couples, friends, family members or people who have lost touch and wish to reconnect.

The upcoming series aims to reflect a broad range of backgrounds and experiences, including those from the queer community.

During the race, pairs travel through multiple countries and regions, navigating unfamiliar cities, rural areas and border crossings. Contestants are responsible for organising their own routes, accommodation and daily expenses while adhering to the programme’s budget restrictions.

The application process is now open, with a closing date of 29 March 2026

In addition to the logistical challenge, the programme documents how relationships develop while travelling under time pressure and financial constraints. Previous series have featured a range of pair dynamics, including siblings, married couples and long-term friends, with the format placing sustained focus on teamwork and communication.

The application process is now open, with a closing date of 29 March 2026. Applicants must be aged 18 or over at the time of applying and available for filming, should they be selected. Full eligibility criteria and terms and conditions are outlined as part of the application process.

Race Across the World has previously aired multiple series on BBC One and has received industry recognition, including BAFTA awards. Past episodes are available to stream via BBC iPlayer.

Applicants are required to provide personal information as part of the process, which is handled in line with the production company’s data protection policy.

For anyone interested in applying, they can do so here.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.