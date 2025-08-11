RuPaul’s Drag Race UK fans go wild as sparkly series seven teaser drops: ‘I feel my powers restoring!’

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK fans erupted with excitement today (August 11) after the first teaser for series seven dropped.

The sparkly clip, shared on the BBC show’s official Instagram page, features the new queens dazzling in tulle, rhinestones, and glitter. The teaser closes with the iconic phrase, “Start your engines.”

The full cast line-up will be unveiled on Friday, giving devotees just a few days to wait before they get their next Drag Race UK fix.

“WE WANT TO SEE THE GWORLZ” – DRUK fan on the new series

The latest installment is set to premiere soon on BBC iPlayer, though it remains unclear whether it will also air on BBC Three as previous seasons have. Historically, new series have launched in September and run weekly through November.

Fans flooded the comments with excitement. One wrote, “WE WANT TO SEE THE GWORLZ. So excited!” while another declared, “I’M SO READY!”

A third fan added, “IT’S ALMOST MY FAVE TIME OF YEAR I FEEL MY POWERS RESTORING!!!!!!!”

Kyran Thrax holds the crown

Former contestants also joined in. Series five runner-up Michael Marouli gushed, “Eeeeeek! So exciting,” and series six contestant Charra Tea enthused, “HELLOOOOO SISTERS!”

Last year’s show crowned Lancashire-born Kyran Thrax as the winner, who narrowly beat drag veteran and four-time challenge winner La Voix.

Season six was widely praised for its standout Snatch Game, challenging acting tasks, and fan favourites such as Lill, Marmalade, and Rileasa Slaves.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.