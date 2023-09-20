Britain’s Got Talent star La Voix makes tearful appeal as tour van stolen

Drag queen and former Britain’s Got Talent contestant La Voix has made a tearful appeal for the return of her tour van, after it was allegedly stolen from outside her home in Bedfordshire.

In an emotional address posted to Instagram on Wednesday (20 September), the star said the van contained “everything from my tour”, including costumes and equipment.

“Everything is in this van and it was stolen from outside the house this morning,” she said.

“I’m appealing: if anyone sees the van … if you’re offered any dresses, any costumes, please, please, please inform the police, let me know.”

La Voix said that the theft would have a direct impact on the “10-15 people” who “rely on this show for their income.”

“I’ve got to get this stuff back. This is everything; this is my livelihood; this is my business.

It’s not just me; its my crew, my band,” she explained.

This van with registration DW52 BBB was reportedly stolen from La Voix’s home (Image: La Voix/Instagram)

“I’ve put so much work and love into this show”

La Voix is currently embarking on her UK-wide Red Ambition tour, with a date due this evening in Hereford. It’s not yet known whether the tour will have to be cancelled.

“I’ve put so much work and love into this show and I cannot do it without my tools. Vans are replaceable; everything’s replaceable. But not the stuff that I need to go out there and just make people have a good night.”

The white Citroen Relay Luton box van has the registration DW52 BBB. It is believed to have been taken in the early hours of this morning. The van was parked outside the star’s home in Houghton Regis, close to Dunstable.

La Voix is offering a reward of £10,000 for “finding van and full tour contents”. She can be contacted through her Instagram profile or via her website.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson told Attitude: “I can confirm we were called in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) to a report of a white Citroen Relay van stolen from an address in Houghton Regis. An investigation is ongoing, and lines of enquiry are being carried out.”

Anyone with any information can contact Bedfordshire Police by calling 101 or visiting its website, quoting reference 40/51112/23.