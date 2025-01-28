Drag Race UK’s Kyran Thrax on All Stars, La Voix, and Madonna: ‘She knows I exist!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kyran Thrax is a queen on a mission.

She made an unforgettable entrance into the Drag Race UK series 6 werk room dressed as a fabulously glamourous bin, showing the world she didn’t just embrace camp – she turned it into couture. Now, having left the show with a crown on her head, Kyran is ready for global superstardom.

Known for her sharp humour and boundary-pushing aesthetic, the Lancashire-born queen is just getting started, with plans for tours, music, and general world domination on the horizon. And by her side, of course, is her loving mascot, Suzy, ready for the next adventure.

Here in Attitude’s Tea Time feature, Kyran discusses how her challenging childhood sparked an unstoppable creative fire, shares how Madonna herself became an unexpected fan, and recounts the time she was upstaged by cosmic gases (we hate it when that happens).

Describe your drag persona in three words

Absolutely. Bloody. Disgusting.

What’s been a career highlight?

Besides Drag Race, starring in a Luc Besson film called Dogman as a Madonna impersonator. He sent my photo in costume to Madonna and she loved it! Madonna knows I exist!

And most cringeworthy moment?

I did a high kick, slipped and fell hard in a performance, then everyone started walking out as they wanted to go outside to look at the Northern Lights.

Weirdest thing you’ve ever seen?

A man walking completely naked in the street in daylight, then he returned three minutes later fully clothed but with no shoes on.

What would your All Stars entrance be?

I’d come in wearing a Suzy mascot, like * unintelligible gargling noises*.

If Suzy and Ornatia mated, what would their offspring be like?

A sentient abomination goo named Peter that just slides around – and they’d love it dearly.

How would your epitaph read?

Good riddance, you smelly bitch.

If you were an animal, which would it be?

My whole professional life, I’ve been told I give the energy of the blue ant Flik from A Bug’s Life.

Who’s the biggest bitch in the world of drag?

Marmalade. People don’t expect it from her, but she’s a shady little girl! She’s said some awful things to me. I’ll have to look through my messages – it’s every day!

What one question would you like ask RuPaul?

“How do I take over the world?”

Kyran on her plans for the future

I’ve always said I’m going to be the Taylor Swift of drag. I don’t plan on just sitting back and chilling out now that Drag Race UK is done. I’m going to be the person who’s selling out arenas, doing the biggest shows with the best production.

Lynks has reached out to me after my verse in the girl group challenge and would love to work on some music with me.

La Voix and I are also working on doing a show together with our Snatch Game characters, Elvis Presley and Liza Minelli!

The full version of this interview appears in issue 362 of Attitude magazine – available to order here, and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.

(Images: Attitude/Kosmos Pavlos)