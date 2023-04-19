Patti LuPone shares details of Heartstopper star Joe Locke’s role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Musical theatre icon Patti LuPone has spilled the Marvel tea, in a new interview!

Details about Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the upcoming Disney+ WandaVision spin-off, have previously been shrouded.

What we did know: Heartstopper’s Joe Locke was confirmed to join Kathryn Hahn as the witch Agatha Harkness.

Heartstopper’s Joe Locke will play a familiar in Marvel’s “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”. pic.twitter.com/tjWs1F6N1i — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) April 18, 2023

However, while appearing on The View on Tuesday (18 April), the three-time Tony Award winner confirmed her role in the show.

“It’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world,” Patti shared.

“I researched her, she’s hot, she’s really hot, she’s got a great body and hair,” Patti then added when The View hosts asked about the show.

Also, Patti revealed she “didn’t know anything” about the Marvel world let alone that there were witches!

“So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and the Familiar, if anybody knows Heartstopper, is Joe Locke.” (A Familiar is a human who’s in service of a witch.)

Many thought Joe would be playing a version of Wiccan, so this casting news is quite the bombshell!

Then Patti went on to describe details about her character Calderu, who first appeared in Marvel comics in 1973.

Patti also shared Calderu is “a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot.”

“I think it’s going to be fantastic,” she noted, adding: “We’re not done shooting yet.”

In The View interview, Patti also remarked on Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis, best known for his horrifying ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

Calling the entire situation “extremely upsetting,” Patti added: “These are human beings and I could cry. They’re not harming anybody. I don’t know why he’s doing this.”

In WandaVision, Agatha (who was famously messing up everything all along) was revealed to be a centuries-old witch.

We last saw Agatha being defeated by Wanda and left trapped in the run-down town of Westview as her nosy neighbour’s alter-ego, Agnes.

