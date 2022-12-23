Patti LuPone joins Marvel’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The Broadway legend, Patti LuPone, has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The series, a spin-off of Disney+’s WandaVision, will focus on the witch Agatha Harkness, who mostly appeared in WandaVision as her alter ego, Agnes. Kathryn Hahn will reprise the role.

As well as Hahn, LuPone, a legend of stage and screen, joins the already announced Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke in the series which has got fans very excited.

Interestingly, Deadline, who broke the news regarding LuPone’s casting, lists Heartstopper‘s Locke as the male lead, while The White Lotus‘ Plaza is understood to be playing the villain. Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Sasheer Zamata are thought to be playing witches. And Emma Caulfield Ford will also reprise her WandaVision as Dottie.

However, minue Hahn and Caulfied, Marvel has not disclosed any roles.

Patti LuPone in Hollywood on Netflix (Image: Netflix)

Deadline also reports that Marvel declined to comment on speculation that LuPone will also be playing a witch. Whatever role the three-time Tony Award winner has, no doubt it will be fabulous!

The news of LuPone’s casting certainly excited people online. One person wrote: “oh the gays are WINNING,” while another tweeted Coven of Chaos is “for the gays”

oh the gays are WINNING https://t.co/Q0TMXAMDq8 — rujer 🔪 (@theZancientOne) December 22, 2022

They’re clearly making this for the gays https://t.co/vQ6jg0pDcT — Gaynyra Niggaryen💅🏿 (@DannyFleetnik) December 22, 2022

Someone else listed the cast above a compilation of various celebrities yelling “gay rights!”

agatha coven of chaos casting kathryn hahn, aubrey plaza, joe locke, patti lupone… pic.twitter.com/FWmOs2sc2B — Numb. (@HopelessVisions) December 21, 2022

In WandaVision Agatha (who was famously messing up everything all along – see below) was revealed to be a centuries-old witch.

Agatha craved Wanda’s powers and helped her discover her identity as the legendary and all-powerful Scarlet Witch.

We last saw Agatha being defeated by Wanda and left trapped in the run-down town of Westview as her nosy neighbour alter-ego, Agnes.

WandaVision is streaming on Disney+