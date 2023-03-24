Florida governor Ron DeSantis plans expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law to all grades

Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, plans to expand his infamous ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill to all grades.



The Republican, expected to run for US President in 2024, introduced the original ‘Parental Rights in Education Act’ last year.

Known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay, Don’t Say Trans’ bill by critics, it was signed off in March 2022.

The law prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten to grade 3 in Florida public school districts.

It also prohibits instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in a manner deemed not “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students” in any grade.

The new version of the bill, put forward by the DeSantis administration, would prohibit all discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity across all grades, including 4-12.

The all-encompassing ban is reminiscent of the UK’s Section 28, active from 1988 to 2003 in England and Wales. It also echoes Russia’s recently expanded ‘Gay Propaganda Law’, or Russian federal law “for the Purpose of Protecting Children from Information Advocating a Denial of Traditional Family Values.”

Florida’s Board of Education will vote on the proposal next month, and it will not require legislative approval.

Teachers who violate the rules face suspension or losing teaching licences.

“A disturbing and dangerous trend” – Karine Jean-Pierre on ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion

Responding to the news, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing yesterday: “It’s completely, utterly wrong.”

Jean-Pierre, who is a lesbian, continued: “Make no mistake, this is part of a disturbing and dangerous trend we’re seeing across the country, of legislation that [is] anti-LGBTQI+, anti-trans, in a way we have not seen in some time.

“We’re talking about students, we’re talking about educators, we’re talking about individuals. [The White House] will continue to fight for the dignity of Americans.”

‘Don’t Say Gay’ is one of a raft of state-level anti-LGBTQ bills sweeping America. A ban on drag performances in public spaces was recently signed into law in Tennessee. Elsewhere, a new law in Texas prevents trans pupils from playing in school sports teams matching their gender identity.

The American Civil Liberties Union has tracked 430 anti-LGBTQ bills currently active in the US.





