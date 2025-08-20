Kit Connor promises ‘steamy’ scene in upcoming Heartstopper film: ‘Throwing myself on the ground in a different way’

Kit Connor has teased fans with the promise of a “steamy” scene in Heartstopper Forever, the feature-length conclusion to the hit Netflix series.

The actor, who returns as Nick Nelson while also serving as executive producer, confirmed that the film has wrapped production. Plot details remain closely guarded, but the story is expected to follow Nick’s move to university and how that shift impacts his relationship with Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).

Speaking to Louis Partridge for VMan during the very first week of filming in June, Connor revealed: “I was doing rugby training today, hence all the mud and lovely stuff – my favorite thing to do.”

More mature tone

Partridge, dialling in from Malta where he was working on Enola Holmes 3, teased him: “If it isn’t rugby training, it’s SEAL training,” referencing Connor’s turn as a US Navy SEAL in Warfare.

“Always some kind of throwing myself on the ground,” Connor replied, before quipping: “We shot quite a steamy scene yesterday. So again, throwing myself on the ground in a different way.”

Creator Alice Oseman has previously said the film will show Nick and Charlie as late-teens “hurtling towards their adult lives”, suggesting a more mature tone than the original three series. That shift would continue the themes already explored in later seasons – including sex, mental health, and the complexities of relationships.

“It’s a lot more grown up in a really nice way” – Joe Locke on Heartstopper Forever

In a more recent update, the writer confirmed the film will “diverge from the events of volume six” of the Heartstopper graphic novels, with the final book expected to be released in late 2025.

Meanwhile, Locke shared his own thoughts during an appearance on BBC Radio 1 on Tuesday (19 August). Careful not to give too much away, the Agatha All Along star said: “I can say that it’s a lovely ending, it’s fun, it’s a lot more grown up in a really nice way. These characters we’ve been growing up with them and now they’re finally catching up and becoming adults, so it’s a lot of adults.”

He also made clear the wait isn’t over yet, adding: “We only just finished it,” and confirming a later release year of 2026.