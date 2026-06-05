Madonna debuts new single ‘Love Sensation’ at New York’s Times Square Pride event

Madonna debuted her new single, ‘Love Sensation’, during her surprise Pride Month concert in New York’s Times Square on 4 June.

In partnership with Grindr, the show was announced only 30 minutes beforehand through the dating app and streamed live via the platform.

Madonna took to the stage in a pink corset, matching thigh-high stockings and silver lace-up boots, performing six songs, both old and new. She completed the look with a Swarovski Millenia necklace – a bold, classic crystal piece that mirrored her own unmistakable stage presence.

Madonna has released three singles from her Confessions II album

Promoting her highly anticipated album Confessions II, the sequel to Confessions on a Dance Floor, she gave fans a preview of the new record.

She performed the album’s lead single, ‘I Feel So Free’, her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Bring Your Love’, and debuted her new single, ‘Love Sensation’.

The Queen of Pop also sang fan favourites, ‘Hung Up’, ‘Get Together’ and ‘I Love New York’, which went down a storm with the crowd.

Coinciding with her latest track’s live debut in Times Square, Madonna released the ‘Love Sensation’ official visualiser via her YouTube channel.

“Come on gays, girls, guys, dolls. Happy Pride!” – Madonna at her New York’s Times Square Pride concert

Interacting with the crowd, the gay icon told fans: “Come on gays, girls, guys, dolls. Happy Pride!”

On stage, Madonna recreated one of the album’s promotional images, posing with a speaker between her legs on a rotating platform.

Confessions II will be released on 3 July via Warner Records, with 16 new songs set to join Madonna’s acclaimed catalogue.

Full Confessions II tracklist:

‘I Feel So Free’ ‘Good for the Soul’ ‘One Step Away’ ‘Bring Your Love’ ‘Danceteria’ ‘Read My Lips’ ‘Everything’ ‘Love Without Words’ ‘Bizarre’ ‘School’ ‘Fragile’ ‘My Sins Are My Saviour’ ‘Betrayal’ ‘The Test’ ‘Love Sensation’ ‘Les Girls’

With Madonna’s highly anticipated new album less than a month away, the ‘Hung Up’ singer is expected to bring her latest hits to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Alongside Shakira and South Korean boy band BTS, she is set to perform at the first-ever World Cup final half-time show in New Jersey on 19 July, shortly after the release of her new album.