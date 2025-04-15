Warfare review: A fine young cast and dirt-on-the-lens effectiveness

Just one year after his nervy dystopian action film Civil War, director Alex Garland is back in the combat zone.

This time he’s returning to the real world and collaborating with co-director and Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza for a pummelling portrayal of the latter’s experiences as a Navy SEAL moving through insurgent territory in Iraq in 2006.

It’s a film heavier on sight, sound and sensation than narrative: there’s no glory in war here, just the visceral horror of surviving the chaos. It’s shot with bruising, dirt-on-the-lens effectiveness, while a fine young ensemble — including Kit Connor, Will Poulter and D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai as Mendoza — commits to the grind.

