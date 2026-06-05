Adam Lambert drops new single ‘UNDER THE RHYTHM’ from upcoming album

Adam Lambert has dropped new single ‘UNDER THE RHYTHM’, along with its official music video, from his upcoming album ADAM.

This is the second single from the 12-track record, following his lead single ‘Eat U Alive’, released on 8 May 2026.

Lambert’s sixth solo album is set to drop on 10 July, which he describes as his most personal work to date.

“It encourages the listener to keep pushing forward” – Adam Lambert describing his new single ‘UNDER THE RHYTHM’

‘UNDER THE RHYTHM’ is about resilience and healing through music. “It encourages the listener to keep pushing forward, one day at a time, one dance at a time, toward joy,” Lambert said in a news release.

The new single includes a sample from ATC’s 2000s hit ‘Around the World (La La La La La)’. It stays within Lambert’s darker, electronic-inspired sound, which defines much of the upcoming ADAM album.

The music video continues in the same vein. Directed by Angela Ricciardi, it is described as a “surreal black-and-white labyrinth/fever dream”.

Lambert’s ‘UNDER THE RHYTHM’ music video is inspired by fashion photographer Nick Knight

Inspired by 1990s experimental visuals by fashion photographer Nick Knight, known for his work with Björk and Alexander McQueen, the ‘UNDER THE RHYTHM’ video portrays a journey from restriction to liberation through dance and surrender to rhythm.

Lambert previously shared that his upcoming album takes inspiration from influential musicians of the 1990s and early 2000s, such as George Michael.

“I wanted to create songs that fit into a world reminiscent of the music that made a formative impact on me in the 90s and early 00s,” said the singer.

Lambert says his ADAM album takes inspiration from the likes of Björk, Prince and George Michael

“Nine Inch Nails, Björk, Prince, Muse, Goldfrapp, Daft Punk, George Michael, Massive Attack and The Crystal Method are just a few who inspired the sound.”

Lambert added: “The album explores both the light and shade of life and the razor’s edge that separates a positive experience from a negative one.”

“I hope these songs connect with anyone who has been through the confusing but necessary process of self-acceptance. There was a real liberation in acknowledging my own weaknesses and strengths.”

To promote the album, Lambert will perform a series of release shows across the UK, Europe, and the US, starting in Los Angeles on 10 July and ending in Berlin on 23 July. Tickets are available to purchase now via his official website.