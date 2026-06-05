Calvin Klein unveils its Pride 2026 line-up with dancer Sam Salter  

If there’s one brand we can count on for the perfect Pride uniform, it’s Calvin Klein. Continuing its long-standing support of the LGBTQIA+ community, the global fashion house unveils its Pride 2026 collection with some of our favourite queer creators fronting the campaign.

Among the standout names is former Attitude cover star and dancer Sam Salter, who brings his dynamic performance background to the campaign, channelling movement, liberation, and self-expression.

Calvin Klein Pride 2026 (Image: Bruno Staub) Calvin Klein Pride 2026 (Image: Bruno Staub) Calvin Klein Pride 2026 (Image: Bruno Staub)

Artist and choreographer Deon Hinton joins him, showcasing his Calvins in a series of self-shot visuals that emphasise intimacy and creative control. This raw, self-directed approach nods to the brand’s 1990s heyday, when stripped-back imagery and personal expression defined its visual identity.

The limited-edition Pride 2026 collection itself reimagines the Pride rainbow through a more muted palette. Subtle tonal shifts and refreshed graphics energise classic Calvin Klein logo-branded briefs, offering a refined take on our favourite underwear.

Elsewhere, the collection expands into versatile wardrobe staples designed for everyday wear. Classic tees and graphic pieces pair with relaxed denim silhouettes, creating an effortless uniform made for Pride parties, from daytime celebrations to late-night dance floors.

Calvin Klein Pride 2026 (Image: Deon Hinton)

The styling captures a sense of ease and confidence, positioning the collection as both a statement and a staple for Pride 2026 festivities. The result is a line that balances recognisable identity with understated evolution.

Discover the Calvin Klein Pride 2026 collection at calvinklein.co.uk.