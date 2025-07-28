Kit Connor and Joe Locke say goodbye to Heartstopper as filming wraps on movie

Netflix has officially confirmed that Heartstopper will conclude with a feature-length film titled Heartstopper Forever, set for release in 2026.

The film will serve as the final chapter in the story of Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), following the end of the show’s third series in 2024.

The film version replaces a previously planned fourth series and will mark the end of the Netflix adaptation of Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series by the same name.

Oseman, who created both the original novels and the screen adaptation, announced yesterday (27 July) on Instagram that filming had officially ended after a 35-day shoot.

“It’s been met with so much care and passion and dedication and love” – Alice Oseman

They shared a photo of a tree carved with “N + C,” representing Nick and Charlie, with the caption: “Day 35. That’s a wrap on the Heartstopper film.”

In the post, Oseman added: “Heartstopper means the world to me, and it’s always been a little scary to put it into other people’s hands, but it’s been met with so much care and passion and dedication and love. I’m so thankful to everyone who has been a part of it… so far! Now we begin the edit!!!”

The protagonists also shared farewell posts to their characters. Connor, who came out as bisexual in 2022 after appearing on the first series of the show, posted a photo of himself and his on-screen boyfriend to his Instagram story, writing: “Wrapped” and “Thank you for everything.”

Locked, who played Billy Kaplan in Marvel’s Agatha All Along, posted to his feed: “Bye Charlie x thank you <3.”

Emmerdale actor Bradley Riches, who played a role in series two, commented under the post: “Crying xx so proud of you.”

On the official Heartstopper Instagram page, cast members and crew appeared in an emotional video, shouting together: “Heartstopper forever!” The post quickly gained attention from fans, media outlets, and LGBTQ+ charities.

LGBTQ+ support organisation Just Like Us commented: “HEARTSTOPPER FOREVER AND EVER AND EVER.”

After fans spotted the cast filming in Leeds earlier this month, speculation began that Nick will choose to attend Leeds University, picking up where series three left off, and setting up a long-distance chapter in Nick and Charlie’s relationship.

Both stars have gone from strength to strength since the first season debuted in 2022. Joe will soon make his West End debut in Clarkston, while Connor recently starred in the war film Warfare.