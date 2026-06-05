Suzi Ruffell on motherhood and why she thanks Alan Carr for her career (EXCLUSIVE)

For those who aren’t familiar with comedian Suzi Ruffell, where have you been? With a list of TV appearances including Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week, a Sunday Times bestselling book, and now as the host of Attitude’s new podcast, it’s hard not to be swept up in Ruffell’s infectious wit. But behind the comic’s funny bone lies a mother with a past… in tap dancing. Here, Attitude gets to know the host of the Out with Suzi Ruffell podcast.

Attitude: What’s the wildest thing you did as a teenager?

Suzi Ruffell: I wasn’t very wild – too busy in tap-dancing rehearsals for my amateur dramatic society. I did bunk off school. Once, I was wandering around the big Tesco and I bumped into my mum and my nan. We ended up going to the café for lunch, then she sent me off back to school.

A book that had the biggest impact on you?

Alan Carr’s first book [Look Who It Is!] made me want to become a stand-up comedian, so you have him to thank/blame.

Your happy place?

My garden in the sunshine, where I’m sitting right now. I can hear a slight ripple in the leaves, some birds chirping and my dog Tiggy snoozing at my feet. Bliss.

Suzi Ruffell’s dog Tiggy (Image: Provided)

When did you last cry?

I had my phone nicked recently [by] a kid on a bike in London. I gave chase, forgetting that I was 40 and he was a teenager on an e-bike. First came rage, then came tears.

The worst thing anyone’s ever said about you?

If I pretend to be bisexual, my career would go better, as that’s more palatable than being a lesbian.

And the nicest thing anyone’s ever said about you?

That I am a good mum. Obviously, it’s wonderful when people enjoy my work, whether that’s stand-up, writing or podcasting, but being someone’s mum is a huge responsibility. My daughter seems pretty happy and she has just the right amount of sass. She’s awesome. I hope I don’t fuck it up.

Your worst habit?

Assuming I can do DIY. Sadly, I am one of those lezzers with all the gear and no idea.

Where would you spend the day if you could travel back in time?

The Gateways lesbian nightclub in the 1950s. It was a secret, queer, private members’ club on the King’s Road in London. Legend has it that Marlene Dietrich used to drink there when she was in town. So much queer history is forgotten – I would like to spend the day there peoplewatching.

A song that best represents your mood today?

‘Focus is Power’ by Self Esteem. I love her. Her music always gives me a boost. I’ve seen her in concert a couple of times and she never disappoints. I’m really looking forward to her set at Brighton Pride this year. Also, she was a brilliant guest on a previous series of [my podcast] OUT.

What deserves to be legally mandatory?

Dancing. I think if everyone got on a dance floor together for one hour a week, the world would be a kinder, happier place. That’s the hill I am willing to die on.

What’s your message to your younger self?

You are enough. You always have been.

Attitude Presents: Out with Suzi Ruffell launched on 1 May on all major podcast platforms and on Attitude’s YouTube channel. You can listen to episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you normally get your podcasts.

This is a feature appearing in the May/June 2026 issue of Attitude magazine. Subscribe below.