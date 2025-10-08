Attitude Awards 2025: What It Feels Like for a Girl wins The Television Award as Paris Lees and Ellis Howard accept trophy

What It Feels Like for a Girl won The Television Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, with writer Paris Lees and lead Ellis Howard taking it home.

Held at The Roundhouse in London tonight (8 October), the category was presented by Max Parker.

The BBC Three drama, adapted from Lees’s memoir, follows Byron (Howard), a trans teenager navigating identity, friendship, and self-discovery in 2000s Nottingham. Praised for its honest portrayal of queer and trans experiences, the series has been celebrated as a groundbreaking addition to British television.

Collecting the trophy on-stage, Lees said, “Everyone who worked on this project really cared about it and brought so much energy.

“Nobody gets to decide who they are. You decide who you are” – Paris Lees

“It’s obviously a really personal story for me. I really wanted to tell the truth, and I’ve been lying low for the past few years, so I’m so proud to be here tonight. Thank you to all the people who sent me kind messages, to all the young people who are afraid to go to school tomorrow, to live in their father’s house, to read all the hate that’s said about them – nobody gets to decide who they are. You decide who you are. And we’re not going to let the bastards win.”

Howard added, “Thank you so much. Thank you, Attitude. We made this show for the community, and so to be here and given this is such an honour. Thank you to the little ragtag feral rats over there on table 44 who’ve become my best friends and chosen family – I love you so much.”

The Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, now in its 14th year, celebrates LGBTQ+ trailblazers and allies across music, TV, film, sport, and beyond. This year’s ceremony brought together stars and supporters from across the entertainment world.

Other winners already announced during tonight’s event include Dannii Minogue, Luke Evans and Tom Allen. Mika and Jamie Laing are hosts.



