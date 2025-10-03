Mika and Jamie Laing revealed as 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards hosts

Pop icon Mika and entrepreneur Jamie Laing are set to co-host the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar for 2025, bringing an exciting new energy to the 14th-annual event. The celebrity pair will front the ceremony, which honours the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, on Wednesday 8 October.

Speaking ahead of the event, Jamie told Attitude, “I can’t wait to co-host the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards with the one and only Mika! It’s set to be an unforgettable night honouring the LGBTQ+ community and the amazing allies who support it.”

Mika, who himself won an Attitude Award in 2019, commented: “I am honoured to be hosting the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards alongside Jamie Laing. An ally of our community, I admire him for his infectious humour and joyful openness of spirit. We will come together to present and celebrate some brilliant people in the LGBTQIA+ community.”

He continued, “This annual event continues to be at the centre of the LGBTQIA+ community in the UK, and Attitude has been so supportive of my own career and journey over the past 20 years. Education, celebration, daring, allyship and empathy. These are words I associate both with Attitude and the 2025 Awards that we will be hosting together.”

“The ‘unusual Ant and Dec’ you never knew you needed” Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE

Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE dded his excitement for the new pairing. “We’re delighted to be back with the 14th annual Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards. It’s almost as though reports of the death of diversity, equity and inclusion have been greatly exaggerated – so maybe don’t believe all you read about 8 out of 10 advertisers having left the building.”

He concluded, “And do we have a show for the age, starting with a hosting duo that are the ‘unusual Ant and Dec’ you never knew you needed. One has sold tens of millions of albums, the other as many bags of Candy Kittens – which could prove apposite, as directing this fabulous hosting duo could well be akin to herding cats…”

The 2024 Attitude Award winners included the likes of Elton John, Lulu, Jessica Gunning and Vanessa Williams walking away with trophies, with the event being hosted by comedian Paul Sinha.