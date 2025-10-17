Third queen to exit RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 7: ‘I thought, give me an inch and I’ll take a mile’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The third queen to sashay away from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series seven has been announced this week, and she has opened up about why she was thrilled to leave the competition when she did.

Nyongbella, our London-based Cameroonian queen, was sent home yesterday (16 October) after a wild episode in which she was dressed as a “Nicki Minaj, Nina Bo’nina Brown padded gimp horse.”

She brought her joy and identity to the workroom, marking the third trans woman to enter the UK show. Speaking exclusively to Attitude in her exit interview, she reveals all about Nyongbella’s world.

Did you enjoy yourself?

Yeah, I guess. It was very tumultuous. Things were happening. Shenanigans were in place. But you know what, I did my best. I approached every day just being my true authentic self and doing what I did last. And you know what? I can’t complain. I make great TV.

Did your time on the show live up to your expectations?

No, because I didn’t win! But, I mean, I had so much fun. I went on there thinking I’m just gonna do me and see what happens. And you know what? Every day was something new. Every day was an amazing experience. I can’t complain really.

What was your personal highlight from your time on the show?

This might sound really shady, but it was going home. Honestly, my favourite moment was just leaving, because I was like, oh, perfect. I did my little one-two, I got my time. Basically, I was on set being like, I know I have tickets to go see Tenashe, and it’s sometime this month. So I was like, guys, realistically, we need to wrap this up. I’m not missing Tenashe for this. So I go to leave, and I got to see Tenashe in time. And she reposted me. I was like, you can keep your little fake rhinestone crown. I got a repost from Tenashe, OK? Catch me in the next music video!

What were some of the most awkward moments in the werkroom?

I think I added an element of awkwardness because I’m so in my own world, unaware of what’s happening. So when I tune in, I’m like, why is this person upset with that person? The whole Viola thing was really awkward… I was just trying to sew a bra and panty, and then I hear girls crying and hugging… Do you know how hard it is to sew a bra and panty?

Nyongbella’s World – describe it to me.

Everything is sparkling. Everything’s great. Of course, there’s music, the theme song. Right now it’s something a bit 2000s. Everything sparkles; a lot of ‘McBling’ going on.

Did you steal anything from the werkroom?

I wish I took more. When I got eliminated I was looking at my suitcase like, is he packing this? Am I supposed to pack it myself? Let’s just say I used feminine wiles and got some guys to help pack. I’m just a girl – what do you mean I have to pack my own suitcase?

Did you ever think you were going to leave the competition in an episode dressed as a horse?

Yes, because only I would be on Drag Race, get dressed up like a Nicki Minaj, Nina Bo’nina Brown padded gimp horse and get eliminated looking like a Salvation Army bible stamping, like ‘do you have time to talk about our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ’ looking girl. Only me.

As the third doll of the UK franchise, how does it feel to represent your community?

Honestly, it’s such an honour and privilege, but with that comes pressure. I wanted to make sure I represented properly. I wondered if people would think I wasn’t authentically trans because I wasn’t medically transitioning – I was just socially transitioning. I was worried people would think I wasn’t enough. The feedback from trans women, trans men and people outside the binary has been so lovely.

Who would you have played on Snatch Game?

My primary choice was Rachel Dolezal. I don’t know how they would have approved it. But I thought, give me an inch and I’ll take a mile. I had a wild plan involving bronzer, and in the hotel we had little mayonnaise jars, so I was stocking up thinking, I am going to use these.

How do you bring your Cameroonian heritage to your drag?

I don’t force an outfit or runway that’s an overt tribute, but it seeps out in little things, the subtleties. It manifests in details rather than being overt, unless I want it to be.

Did Ru or Michelle surprise you with the results?

Yes, definitely, in good and bad ways. One thing that caught me by surprise was that I could never peg what they’d like or dislike.

What do you wish you’d got to do before you left the competition?

I would have loved to have done the talent show. I thought the talent show was the best way to showcase what I do… I was going to do a cute burlesque number to an original song. I know we don’t like original songs anymore, however mine is very pussy… Unfortunately we didn’t make it.

You can catch all previous episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, including Season 7, now on BBC iPlayer.