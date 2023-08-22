Drag Race renewed for season 16 and All Stars 9 by Paramount+ and MTV

There are some major Drag Race renewals on the way, with fans set to get their fix of more episodes of the main series and accompanying spin-offs.

MTV and Paramount+ announced Monday that RuPaul’s Drag Race, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will both be back alongside Untucked.

The renewals follow a huge nine Emmy nominations for the franchise.

That makes it the most nods for any reality competition series ahead of this year’s awards.

“There are a lot of emotions as the show happens”

RuPaul’s Drag Race will be back for its 16th season, while All Stars will land on season nine.

Fans saw Sasha Colby pick up the crown for season 15 of Drag Race back in April. She dedicated her Drag Race win to trans people of the past, present, and future.

“We are not going anywhere,” Sasha said, referring to trans people, in her winner’s acceptance speech.

Speaking to EW, Sasha revealed her finale lip sync was a “f**k you” to those pushing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

“I hope the allies, actually, heard it the loudest and are proud to defend us and are passionate to defend us,” Sasha shared.

Meanwhile, Jimbo was unveiled as the winner of All Stars 8 last month, and caught up with Attitude to discuss her win.

Asked if she’d heard from Ru since the finale, the Canada-born costume designer told us: “Yes. We had breakfast. She had me over to her mansion. She made me a beautiful breakfast, and we just laughed.”

The star also confirmed she has heard from all her All Stars sisters since the last episode aired – and that things are good between Kandy Muse and Heidi N Closet, who argued on this year’s series.

“Everything is great,” said Jimbo. “There are a lot of emotions as the show happens. As it airs, we experience those things again, and it brings things up. The good thing is, we’re able to connect and talk through those things.”