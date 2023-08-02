Jimbo ‘in talks’ to release own breastplate line – and they better be called Jimboobs

Jimbo, All Stars 8 champion and astute businessperson, has ru-vealed that he’s planning to release his own breastplate line.



From her All Stars entrance look to this iconic Mykonos travel diary, the drag icon’s signature is of course huge fake breasts.

Speaking to Attitude in an interview last week hot off his TV show win, the star explained he’s now planning a trip to China to discuss the new venture.

“I’d like to have a pair so big they’d need little wheels at the bottom” – Jimbo

“I’m headed to China in September to a factory to see where they’re made, to meet with them,” the 40-year-old told us.

“We’re going to have some talks and see what’s possible,” the star furthermore added. “I’m excited for that.”

Jimbo, who estimates that he owns “maybe 30 pairs” of breastplates, certainly knows his stuff when it comes to quality.



“It’s a real crap shoot – each time they come they’re slightly different,” he said of past purchases. “The shade, the texture, the weight. It’s random, which is fun. A choose-your-own-breast adventure!”



As for how big he wants to go in the future? “I’d like to have a pair so big they’d need little wheels at the bottom!”



In our chat, Jimbo also described his big-breasted blonde character as his drag “resting state” as opposed to a character like Casper the Baloney Ghost or Shirley.

“I think that’s just Jimbo, my resting state,” he reflected. “Some people have an inner-child – I have an inner-blonde bimbo! It’s the influences of growing up in the 80s and the beautiful women who have inspired me through my life.”



Jimbo will next be seen in Jimbo Presents: It’s My Special Show! dropping 7 August on WOW Presents Plus.



Attitude’s full interview with Jimbo will appear in issue 354 of Attitude, out next week.