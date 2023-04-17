Sasha Colby says Drag Race win is a ‘f**k you’ to transphobes

Sasha Colby has dedicated her Drag Race win to trans people of the past, present, and future.

After an almighty lip sync victory on Friday (14 April), Sasha was crowned RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 champion.

“We are not going anywhere,” Sasha said, referring to trans people, in her winner’s acceptance speech.

You heard @sashacolby — trans people aren't going ANYWHERE. 🏳️‍⚧️



Congrats to the newest winner of @RuPaulsDragRace, long may she reign! 👑 pic.twitter.com/HDYAyOv6pE — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) April 15, 2023

Speaking to EW, Sasha revealed her lip sync was a “f**k you” to those pushing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

“I hope the allies, actually, heard it the loudest and are proud to defend us and are passionate to defend us,” Sasha shared.

“I get the reward of having my life goal accomplished, but this has been bigger than me at this point, in this political climate,” she also noted.

In the US, anti-trans legislation in particular has been mounting recently. The American Civil Liberties Union is currently tracking 409 anti-LGBTQ bills in the US.

“I told myself, while doing the finale, that this wasn’t trying to win, this was me showing these people that want to silence us and put us down and — for lack of better words — say ‘f**k you’ to all of them.”

Sasha went up against Anetra in the finale where she ended the performance revealing her near-bare body.

“As corny as it sounds, representation matters.”

Her win was predicated, and hoped for, by many, including Drag Race alumni.

Speaking to Vulture ahead of the finale, Kylie Sonique Love, who won All-Stars season six, shared: “Sasha winning would mean so much not just for trans people but for anyone who ever believed in themselves.”

”I know so many fabulous trans queens, and if they get an opportunity to compete on Drag Race, it’s going to create a whole other level of excellence.”

Jiggly Caliente, a trans competitor on Drag Race season four and All Stars season six, agreed with Love.

“As corny as it sounds, representation matters,” she said. “I never saw somebody like me when I was growing up that was revered or considered to be super-amazing, even in the gay world.”