RuPaul invited Jimbo over for a ‘beautiful’ breakfast at her mansion after All Stars win

RuPaul is known for keeping a professional distance from many of the Drag Race girls when the cameras aren’t rolling. But not, it seems, the drag queen of the moment: Jimbo.



In fact, the drag icon is so impressed with the rising star that she’s even treated Jimbo, 40, to a home-cooked breakfast since she was unveiled as the winner of All Stars 8 last month.



Jimbo confirmed the tête-à-tête in an interview with Attitude last week – but remained coy on what they actually ate.

“No, no bread” – Jimbo on what Ru made him for breakfast

Asked if she’d heard from Ru since the finale, the Canada-born costume designer told us: “Yes. We had breakfast. She had me over to her mansion. She made me a beautiful breakfast, and we just laughed.”



Pushed on what Ru served, Jimbo joked (well, we assume she was joking) “fried tic tacs!” and added: “No bread.”

Ru discussed his aversion to bread with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, saying: “I’m surrounded by people who make me look good. And then on my part, I just don’t eat bread!”

The star also confirmed she has heard from all her All Stars sisters since the last episode aired – and that things are good between Kandy Muse and Heidi N Closet, who argued on this year’s series.

“Everything is great,” said Jimbo. “There are a lot of emotions as the show happens. As it airs, we experience those things again, and it brings things up. The good thing is, we’re able to connect and talk through those things.”



Jimbo furthermore continued: “Everyone has had a chance to get their feelings on the table. Now everyone’s feeling good and ready to move on and have a really fun year taking advantage of all the love.”

Jimbo’s full interview with Attitude will appear in issue 354 of the magazine, out next week.