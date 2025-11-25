Cher reportedly signs £13m Netflix deal for first ever on-camera life story

Cher is reportedly preparing her first ever on-camera life story, a major tell-all documentary series, as she finalises talks with Netflix.

Believed to be titled Sharing Her Story, the planned series will include seven one hour-long episodes and is expected to air in 2026.

A source spoke to The Sun, confirming that the ‘Believe’ singer has completed meetings with the streaming platform. “Cher has been in talks with Netflix for months and, finally, the deal is as good as done,” they said.

“A seven-part series which will delve into the highs and lows” – Cher’s upcoming Netflix show

“They have agreed to a seven-part series which will delve into the highs and lows of her life.

“It’s said to be worth £13million and the project is tentatively called Sharing Her Story — with the pun fully intended.”

The deal will allegedly coincide with the second part of Cher’s delayed memoir, following Cher: The Memoir, Part One released in 2024.

In part one, the 79-year-old reflected on her childhood and early family life, her rise to fame with Sonny & Cher, and her turbulent relationship with ex-husband Sonny Bono.

“I will be so glad when this is over’ – Cher on part one of her memoir, Cher: The Memoir

Speaking about the writing process, she told Entertainment Weekly: “We did this for months – going back and forth. But sometimes I would just say, ‘You guys, I just can’t do this anymore. I will be so glad when this is over.’”

She spoke about the emotional toll of revisiting the difficult parts of her early life: “Because sometimes when we were in the bad part, the bad part weighed so heavily.”

“This is probably my last album” – Cher’s new music will reportedly be her last

Speaking at London’s Lyceum Theatre in support of the release, she teased new music, though it may not necessarily be a win for fans, as she admitted: “This is probably my last album that I’m gonna do.”

“I’m really excited… they are great songs, and I’m just really excited that I’m doing it. I’m really excited to be doing anything now.”

Despite her amazing musical career, the superstar also has a multitude of film credits, from Chastity in the late 1960s to Burlesque alongside Christina Aguilera, and more recently in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).

Additionally, Cher and her son Chaz Bono are serving as executive producers on the upcoming horror film Big Baby, speculated for release in 2026.

