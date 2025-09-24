Cher-produced slasher film Big Baby teases terrifying baby-masked killer in dark trailer

Music icon Cher and her son Chaz Bono are executive producers of the upcoming horror film Big Baby. The movie’s official trailer was released yesterday (23 September).

The ‘Believe’ singer, who also appeared in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, is stepping into the horror genre with the new meta slasher.

Big Baby stars Brandon Scott as Adam Lewis, a horror screenwriter whose nightmares about a killer in a baby mask begin to affect his reality. Krsy Fox plays Adam’s girlfriend, Kate.

“A nightmare involving a maniac killer in a baby mask” – Big Baby film synopsis

The trailer shows a large man in a baby costume wielding an axe, tense exchanges between characters, a furious young boy, and several violent scenes.

The official film synopsis reads: “A nightmare involving a maniac killer in a baby mask serves as inspiration for horror screenwriter Adam Lewis’s new script.

“As more nightmares, visions, and real-life terror begin to challenge Adam’s sanity, he finds himself in a desperate struggle to control his writing, his reality, and who will be Big Baby’s next victim.”

“Couldn’t be more excited” – director Spider One on the release of the slasher film

The film is written and directed by hard rock singer Michael David Cummings, best known as Spider One, under his production company, OneFox Productions.

On Instagram, Spider One shared his excitement: “Couldn’t be more excited! My fourth feature film since I started in 2019 is upon us! Big Baby is my biggest, boldest and most fun movie,” he said.

He also encouraged fans to attend the premiere: “If you are in the LA area, please make it out to the screening. Will be an epic night! More info coming soon!”

Additional cast members include Adam Marcinowski, Jordan Elsass, Radek Lord, Sierra McCormick, Kate Freund, Torio Van Grol, Catherine Corcoran, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Kirby Bliss Blanton, Nelson Leis,and Chaz Bono.

When is Big Baby coming to cinemas?

Big Baby will premiere at Screamfest LA on 9 October 2025.