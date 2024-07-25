Cher announces two-part memoir, with first part coming this November

Singer and actress Cher is set to release her long-awaited memoir in two parts, with the first installment hitting shelves on 19 November.

Cher: The Memoir is described by the publisher as “a life too immense for only one book”, and promises to reveal Cher’s true story in intimate detail from a dyslexic child with big dreams to a trailblazing superstar.

“With her trademark honesty and humour, Cher: The Memoir traces how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century,” the publisher stated.

The first part will delve into Cher’s early life and her relationship with Sonny Bono. Fans can expect candid insights into their famous partnership, both on and off stage, which ultimately ended in divorce in 1975.

Cher has been open about the challenges of writing her memoir. In a November 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show, she admitted to “chickening out” on including some uncomfortable truths. “But they need to be put in, so I have to go back and man up,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

With a career spanning seven decades, Cher’s life story promises to be as enthralling as her performances. As she told the Guardian in October 2023, “My life seems to be longer than any other human being ever. I feel like I should be in the Guinness Book of World Records for this. And I’m still going!”

While we await the release of part one of Cher’s holy tome, we’ll be enjoying 12 historic Cher quotes given to Attitude over the years in the meantime.