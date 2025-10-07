Charli XCX teases brand new music in studio clip, sparking excitement amongst fans

Charli XCX teased new music over the weekend, sharing a short clip from the studio that sent fans into a Brat-fuelled frenzy.

The Brit Award-winner uploaded a five-second video to X featuring strings building to a tense crescendo before cutting off abruptly.

While it is unclear if the sneak peek will appear on her next album, the post comes as collaborators confirm she’s hard at work on new material.

The tease has sparked excitement among fans, with one writing, “We love you charli,” and another commenting on it being her seventh album, “XCX7 lets go.”

“It feels really different and fresh at the moment” – Producer Finn Keane on Charli XCX’s new music

Producer Finn Keane, who co-produced Charli’s acclaimed 2024 album Brat, recently revealed that a new project is underway. Speaking to Music News at the BMI London Awards, Keane said, “We’re kinda deep in it now.”

He added: “And I think it’s gonna be really amazing… It feels really different and fresh at the moment.”

Similarities from the clip have also been drawn to Charli’s new music contributing to Emerald Fennell’s upcoming film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel Wuthering Heights, starring Jacob Elordi.

The singer confirmed her involvement after the first teaser trailer was released, which featured a remix of her single ‘Everything Is Romantic’.

“You can never really do the same thing twice” – Charli on going in a new musical direction for her next album

Following her 2024 album’s success Charli has repeatedly declared the Brat era is over, by burning the brat album cover at Glastonbury in June 2025.

Earlier this year, she told Culted at the Cannes Film Festival, “You can never really do the same thing twice, and my next record will probably be a flop — which I’m down for, to be honest.”

Signalling a new musical direction, her longtime collaborators A G Cook, Finn Keane and husband George Daniel have described the new material as “anti-Brat.”

Keane told the Grammys: “In the months after finishing the remix album, any other musical discussion that has taken place has been kind of anti-Brat. I doubt that’ll stick, but that’s been a really interesting thing to observe and makes me very optimistic and excited about what’s next.”

Outside of music, Charli has been expanding her film career, with roles in 100 Nights of Hero alongside Nicholas Galitzine set to hit UK cinemas on 5 December.

Fans are speculating that the sneak peak is a diss track against Taylor Swift

The studio sneak peek comes amid speculation linking Taylor Swift’s new track ‘Actually Romantic’ to Charli – though neither artist has addressed the claims.

Fans are also speculating that the clip could be a diss track aimed at Swift, posting memes in the comments referencing the Overcompensating star and The Life of a Showgirl albums.

One fan commented, “three seconds were enough to end boring barbie,” while another wrote, “Drop that diss track sis.”