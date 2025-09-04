Jacob Elordi stars in trailer for Saltburn director’s Wuthering Heights – set against brand new Charli XCX track

Jacob Elordi stars in the first trailer for Saltburn director Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights – and it’s every bit as intense as fans were expecting.

Released today (4 September), the teaser leans heavily into the erotic tension between Elordi’s Heathcliff and Margot Robbie’s Catherine Earnshaw, capturing the passion at the heart of Brontë’s classic. Fennell’s signature visual style is on full display, with dramatic close-ups, striking cinematography, and a palpable chemistry between the leads.

Charli XCX, fresh off her Brat era, provides the soundtrack and contributes original songs for the film. Announcing her involvement on X, she wrote: “New original songs by me [Charli XCX] for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi,” adding a playful nod to the release date: “happy early Valentines.”

An undeniably sexy reimagining of the classic

Heathcliff begins as a romantic figure in Brontë’s novel but soon spirals into a brooding, vengeful character – a descent into jealousy and obsession mirrored in the trailer.

The wider cast includes Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton, Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton, and Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell in supporting roles.

The film underwent its first test screening in Dallas earlier this year, with a World Of Reel report describing audience reactions as mixed, noting it as “aggressively provocative and tonally abrasive”.

Wuthering Heights has long invited queer readings

Though Wuthering Heights has never been explicitly queer, it has long invited queer readings, with scholars highlighting its exploration of repression and forbidden love – themes echoed in Brontë’s choice to publish under the male pseudonym Ellis Bell.

Wuthering Heights will hit cinemas on Valentine’s Day 2026.