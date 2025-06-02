Danny Beard, Sonia join Brighton Pride Street Party 2025 as lineup announced

Brighton Pride is set to bring even more sparkle to the seafront this summer, as organisers unveil the full entertainment line-up for the 2025 Brighton Pride Street Party.

Taking place on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August along Marine Parade, this year’s celebration will feature multiple stages, music zones, bars, food vendors, and community spaces. A new layout will include dedicated drag stages, a revamped Centre Stage, and an outdoor Ibiza-style terrace.

Confirmed performers include RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner and Celebrity Big Brother finalist Danny Beard, pop icon Sonia, electronic duo Freemasons, Tayce, Jaguar, Chico and a selection of local LGBTQ+ talent.

New for 2025 is the Street Party Stage, curated by The Queens Arms in partnership with cabaret venues across the city. The Camelford Arms will once again host the ever-popular bears zone, while Charles Street Tap and Revenge will deliver a stunning pop and dance line-up.

This year also marks a shift away from St James’s Street as an official entertainment zone. However, businesses in the area will remain open across the weekend, with plans to reimagine the street as a hub for al fresco dining and community activity.

Organisers say the 2025 event has been designed in collaboration with LGBTQ+ venues to ensure a safe, sustainable and community-focused Pride for the future.

Pride Director Paul Kemp said: “I’m really excited we are working collectively with our venues to bring together the best of our local LGBTQ talent as well as some big surprises. We’re ready to take the Street Party to the next level. The line-up is so fun and uplifting, and there really is entertainment for everybody. Our priority is always to create a safe, sustainable event that supports community fundraising for local groups and charities, as well as the LGBTQ+ venues that are the heart of our community all year round.”

Sugababes were previously announced as headliners for Brighton and Hove Pride 2025 alongside Mariah Carey. Keisha, Mutya, and Siobhan will take to the stage on the Sunday, following ‘We Belong Together’ singer Mariah taking top billing in a UK festival exclusive the night before.

Tickets for the Brighton Pride Street Party are available now. For full details and updates on additional Pride events across the city, visit brighton-pride.org.