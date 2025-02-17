Sugababes announced as Brighton & Hove Pride 2025 headliners – and we’re ready to push the button

Sugababes have been announced as headliners for Brighton and Hove Pride 2025 alongside Mariah Carey.

Keisha, Mutya, and Siobhan will take to the stage on the Sunday, following ‘We Belong Together’ singer Mariah taking top billing in a UK festival exclusive the night before.

Brighton & Hove Pride’s Pride in the Park festivities take place from Saturday 2 to Sunday 3 of August 2025.

Tickets will be available from Thursday 10am, with more artists to be announced soon. Sign up for pre-sale here.

Organisers revealed the news this morning, saying in an Instagram post: “If you’re ready for it you’d better push the button – Sugababes are joining Mariah Carey as our Sunday headliners of Pride On The Park!”

“Effortlessly cool, more energised and better than ever!”

Responding to the news, Managing Director Paul Kemp said in a statement: “We can’t wait to welcome the Sugababes to Brighton & Hove Pride. They’re over two decades into their career and sound effortlessly cool, more energised and better than ever!”

Kemp furthermore added: “Their catalogue of hits is undeniable and their show on the main stage will be the perfect way to close out 2025’s weekend of Pride celebrations.”

The girls – in their current line-up – are known for songs like ‘Overload’, ‘Run For Cover’ and ‘Flatline’. In their second line-up, which featured Heidi Range, they scored numbers like ‘Round, Round’ and ‘Push the Button’.

Kemp previously said of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ singer Mimi: “We are beyond thrilled to have the global icon Mariah Carey headline Pride on the Park this year.

“We were so excited to have her join us in 2020 and absolutely gutted the show couldn’t go ahead due to pandemic restrictions that summer.”

For more information, visit the official Brighton & Hove Pride website.