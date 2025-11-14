RuPaul sends home another Queen from Drag Race UK series 7: ‘Here’s the way I can still win Drag Race,’ she quips

The seventh queen to sashay away from the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 7 has been announced, following her 50/50 performance in the UK Hun makeover challenge.

Bonnie Ann Clide, our Irish drag performer, left after dressing David Potts in a Bonnie and Clyde–inspired look – though she admits that, given the Celebrity Big Brother winner’s signature legs, a half-suit, half-dress might not have been her best idea.

In her exit interview, she spills all about the look that landed her in the lip-sync, her Snatch Game take on Cher being compared to the likes of The Vivienne, and how she could still snatch the crown?!

How was it re-watching last night’s episode?

It’s weird, because we experienced it so long ago, but to have it brought back to you was a little triggering – it was one of the more stressful periods on the show. But it was also really nice to relive the experience I had with David [Potts] and with all the cast. We just had such a good time that episode. It was one of the few times where we could just have fun and support the makeover contestants. The episode really wasn’t about us; it was about them and making sure they had a good time and were comfortable.

Talk to me about your friendship with David Potts – you really sparked a connection, didn’t you?

Oh my God. David was, out of everyone who came, we love all the huns, but I think I hit the jackpot. Like I said in the episode, he was so willing to run with the concept I had, whatever it was, he was willing to run with it, and he is such a light in the room. He’s authentic, positive, bubbly, and so willing. On the runway, it didn’t matter what we looked like – we just had the best time, and David sold it regardless. He’s a true professional and a genuine person.

How was it meeting all the UK Huns for the first time, entering the workroom?

It was crazy! You see these people on TV, and a lot of them were relevant to my younger years, my childhood. I used to watch Tracy Beaker. So when Dani Harmer walked in, I was like… I used to watch Coronation Street, We just know these people from pop culture, and having them in front of you is insane… It was very surreal.

And thinking of the rest of the UK Huns – not necessarily those in the workroom – who else would you like to do up in drag?

I’m not the best person to ask because I’m Irish, but honestly, I’d probably pick another Irish Hun. I haven’t thought about it. I couldn’t pick anyone other than David.

Can you talk about the vision behind your runway makeover challenge?

My philosophy in drag is often simple and effective: eye-catching, easy to do, but striking. And for whatever reason my gut instinct said “No. This week, you need to experiment and do something out of the box.” I wanted something never been done on the runway before. It didn’t matter who I got I would do a half and half, so there is a transformation, one way or the other and I leaned into the Bonnie and Clyde great Gatsby vibe. That was what we were going for, but, you know, sometimes things don’t work out… I bit off more than I could chew.

Anyone that goes on in future seasons to the makeover challenge, just don’t do a suit… it is so like form fitting as it is, and expect to just go on a random person that you’ve never met before. Bringing something like super femme, they just want the full drag experience and I think I didn’t deliver that this week.

It is what it is. I think I got the outfits two days before I left for the competition and I looked at them and I went, “If I’m going to be in the bottom this season, it’s going to be because of these.”

I also saw on your Instagram that you did a shoot with David after the series, without the half-and-half concept. Do you wish you did that earlier on the show?

I just didn’t have the skill set or time to put something together during the show. We had very little time with the Huns, you are trying on the corset, you are trying on the heels. I think I had 20 minutes to get the outfit measured up on David to see what sort of altercations I needed to do. I will say, because it didn’t make the cut, but all the girls did help me with the sewing bits and all the extra stuff I needed to do, they were all so helpful. And then the next day you gave four hours to put someone into drag… So I was like, let’s do with what we have and do the best we can. And I think we delivered it on the runway.

The worst part about it for me was not even going home. It was the fact that I didn’t really, on the show get to give David that full drag queen experience. I think David really deserved it because it because he put so much time and effort into coming on the show. So I was like, you know what? I need to make sure that we do it properly. This is the fully finessed Bonnie Ann Clyde and Mary Ann Joseph together.

We can’t not talk about Snatch Game – how did it feel winning a RuPeter badge?

It was a dream come true. Snatch Game is the most iconic challenge across the franchises and RuPaul’s favorite. It separates contenders from the basic bitches! The response from fans was overwhelming – people said it was one of the top five Snatch Games of all time. Being compared to legends like Viv, Jinkx, and Chad Michaels was insane.

And you’ve started doing cameos as Chair!

Yes! Anyone can book Chair for birthdays, Christmas, funerals… whatever you want, Chair will do it for $25.

What were you most grateful for during your time on the competition?

Just being there. I had only been in the UK six months before filming, so I consider myself extremely lucky to have had the opportunity. I got to showcase my drag, my runways, and all the work I put in – it was such a gamble, but it all paid off.

Aside from your runways, what do you wish you’d gotten to show the judges?

I love a roast dinner! Another comedy challenge might have been in my wheelhouse. But I got to do eight out of ten challenges and appear in every episode, so I can’t complain.

Putting yourself back in the workroom, who do you think is taking home the crown?

It’s so hard to call all these shock eliminations this season. I think this season of Drag Race has really shown that it can be anyone’s game… Personally, I always thought going in that an Irish person was going to win, so… If it can’t be me, it’s only got to be [Elle Vosque]. It might be another option. Here’s the way, Bonnie Ann Clyde can still win Drag Race.

You can catch all previous episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, including Season 7, now on BBC iPlayer.