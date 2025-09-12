BBC announces six more exciting celebs joining RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 7

The BBC has announced six more exciting celebs joining RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 7, which is set to launch on Thursday with a special celebrity makeover episode.

As part of the Hun Makeover Challenge, six well-known UK names will be transformed into drag by the competing queens – with singer Charlotte Church, actor Dani Harmer, reality TV personality David Potts, EastEnders star Diane Parish, Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus, and actor Shobna Gulati all signed up.

The challenge is one of the show’s longest-running formats, with contestants tasked with creating a family resemblance between themselves and their partners. But this will be the first time in the UK edition that a full group of celebrity guests take part.

“Every second of my experience was delectable and juicy” – Charlotte Church on her participation

Speaking about the experience, Church said: “Working with the amazingly talented queens was an absolute joy and privilege. My transformation to my inner goddess was a wonderful exploration for me. I have loved the show for a long time and every second of my experience was delectable and juicy.”

Harmer described her appearance as “the best day of my life”, while Potts said it was “a total dream come true and an experience I will cherish forever”.

Parish called the opportunity to meet RuPaul “truly sublime”. McManus said she was “blown away by the skill and craft of the queens”, and Gulati added: “What’s not to love? Little old me serving face in a room of fierce queens, with of course the charisma, nerve and talent of our Mama Michelle and the one and only RuPaul.”

Season 7 will see 12 queens compete for the title of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar. The lineup, revealed at the end of August, includes Catrin Feelings, Tayris Mongardi, Sally TM, Silllexa Diction, Pasty, Nyongbella, Paige Three, Elle Vosque, Viola, Chai T Grande, Bonnie Ann Clyde, and Bones.

Nadine Coyle, Joel Dommett and Mutya Buena are guest judges

Mama Ru herself returns to preside over the competition, joined on the judging panel by Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton, who will critique the queens on charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

Earlier this month, the BBC announced the celebrity guest judges joining Ru and the team. Among them are Nadine Coyle, Joel Dommett, and Sugababes’ Mutya Buena.

Other guest judges include Susan Wokoma, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Jane Horrocks, Mazz Murray, Michelle de Swarte, and Sophie Willan.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns 25 September at 8pm on BBC iPlayer and 9pm on BBC Three. Viewers can stream Meet the Queens on BBC iPlayer now.