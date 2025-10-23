Benito Skinner announces breakup with Terrence O’Connor after 9 years, revealing their parting promise

Overcompensating star Benito Skinner has announced that he and Terrence O’Connor have split after nine years of dating, promising each other one last thing.

The pair met at a party in 2016, where creative director O’Connor, known for his work on Charli XCX‘s Brat album, said he immediately felt he would marry Skinner.

On his RIDE podcast with co-host Mary Beth Barone, Skinner described the breakup as “amicable” and emphasised that their relationship ended with love and respect.

“Terry and I are no longer together,” he said. “We both just love each other so much and have so much love and respect for each other, and we treated each other with love and respect until the end.”

The former Attitude cover star dated O’Connor through much of his twenties, during which the photographer helped Skinner build his online career, advising on social media strategy and consulting on marketing for Benito’s Amazon Prime series.

“I feel so unbelievably lucky to have met him and to be a part of his family,” he continued. “I love his family. I love the cousins. So I hope that if anything, you should believe in love, because I really had it and I really feel so lucky to have met him and to have been around his genius,” he said.

Throughout their relationship, the pair were regularly seen together on each other’s social media accounts and publicly on red carpets. The internet personality acknowledged that many followers were deeply invested in their relationship.

Just last month, the couple were seen together at XCX’s wedding, where they appeared friendly and affectionate, marking one of their final public appearances before the split.

“Over the years, I’ve seen comments that say, ‘If you break up, I’ll stop believing in love,’” he said. “I think that if us breaking up makes you stop believing in love, it should be the opposite, because I was with someone so special to me for nine years in a committed relationship with my best friend.”

The actor revealed that although they were parting ways, they agreed on one thing: “Yes, I did make him promise that he will never date an actor younger than me.”

He added, “That was my one request, and he spit-shook on it. So I would love a little bit of privacy and respect for both of us.”

It was announced in September, that Overcompensating had been renewed for a second season at Amazon Prime Video, with the release date yet to be announced.