Celebrity spotting at Charli XCX’s Italian wedding: Candid moments from Troye Sivan, Benito Skinner and Denise Welch you cannot miss

Charli XCX married 1975‘s George Daniel for the second time in Sicily, Italy, on 14 September, 2025, and the celebrity guests have not stopped treating us to behind-the-scenes content since.

The celebration followed their first intimate wedding in London on 19 July, 2025, but this time the couple went all out with a star-studded party in the coastal village of Scopello, proving one wedding is not enough for pop royalty.

From Model of the Year Alex Consani, to Attitude cover star and Overcompensating actor Benito Skinner, to Charli’s left hand twink Troye Sivan, the celebrity guest list was as dazzling as Charli’s Glastonbury set. This wedding was giving nothing less than ‘Everything is romantic.’

Of course, Attitude had its rainbow, bedazzled magnifying glass out, ready to catch some of the best, most candid snaps of the A-list in action.

Charli is the moment

Charli and her husband George spent the day being their usual candid ‘Brat’ selves. But before the pair celebrated in true rock-and-roll fashion, they were snapped in full ceremony glam. Charli looked absolutely regal in her custom Danielle Frankel gown, complete with a cheeky sheer moment that served serious sex appeal. The happy couple walked down the aisle to ‘Hero’ by Enrique Iglesias – our true hero is their wedding planner.

What’s a Charli XCX wedding without a party? In a latex fantasy moment with a hint of bridal, the Brit Award winner changed into a black latex bralette and matching knee-high lace-up boots. She paired her party number with a white skirt, keeping it romantic.

Julia Fox in polka dots

(Image: Instagram/terrencefoconnor)

Like an office siren out of water, Julia Fox was spotted strolling along the Sicilian coast in a pink-and-black polka dot ensemble. Looking like a Little Mermaid listened to ‘So Julia’, the model was an unmistakable standalone, we mean standout, of the day and a Trypophobia’s worst nightmare.

A break from the heels

(Image: Instagram/jtfirstman)

Some of the celebrities just couldn’t hang in their heels. In true Italian style, the star-studded group gathered around the bride on the Sicilian pavement, raising Aperol spritzes in her honour (a girl after our own hearts). From Consani to Jordan Firstman and Jamie Demetriou, if you did a ‘360’ there were celebrities as far as you could throw a twink.

It’s giving ‘Sweat’ tour

(Image: Instagram/bennydrama7)

Troye brought the Sweat tour to Italy, spotted alongside Skinner, actress Rachel Sennott and more. After all, no Charli XCX wedding would be complete without her Australian tour partner.

A rose between two models

(Image: Instagram/jtfirstman)

Firstman was spotted between models Emily Ratajkowski and Gabbriette. In a recent interview with Perfect Magazine, Gabbriette, engaged to 1975 lead singer Matty Healy, was asked about the messiest night she’s ever had. She said: “Recently, at Charli XCX’s wedding… it’s top secret.” She also called Ratajkowski a “pop girly,” giving the term a whole new meaning: icon.

Matty Healy crowd surfing

Matty Healy crowd surfs at Charli xcx & George Daniel’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/kS8VAKgNfD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2025

Healy basically turned the wedding into a 1975 concert, spotted crowd-surfing through the celebrity guests while the bride and groom danced on stage behind him.

Chicken shop date takes Italy

(Image: Instagram/bennydrama7)

I hope Charli served chicken nuggets at her wedding – if not, Amelia Dimoldenberg definitely would have. Pictured in a pink halter-neck dress, the Chicken Shop Date host was snapped with the open-shirt, Overcompensating lead actor applying some lip gloss. (We’d do the same Amelia, if we were stuck in a bathroom with Benito Skinner!)

The Charlie XCX Loose Women cross over we never knew we needed

(Image: Instagram/denise_welch)

Loose Women panelist Denise Welch was in attendance at the wedding, pictured with model Consani and daughter-in-law Gabbriette looking absolutely shook, as we would be too if we were standing next to Consani. Captioning her Instagram post from the day: “All the feels. George and Charli, Sicily 2025. That’s amore.” As if this couldn’t get more iconic, the bride responded in the comments with a love heart.

In other news, Charli XCX provides the soundtrack for the upcoming film Wuthering Hights and contributes original songs, including a spin on her iconic track ‘Everything Is Romantic’.

Wuthering Heights hits cinemas on Valentine’s Day 2026 – now that is a song we could walk down the aisle to and make us “fall in love again and again.”