Attitude unwraps the top queer Christmas pantos this festive season, starring Drag Race UK icons – and Jeremy Corbyn

There’s no better way to celebrate the festive season than with a Christmas panto, so don’t be a Scrooge this year; celebrate in merry-camp style with 2025’s queer pantomimes.

From adult spin-offs of Disney classics to fairytales transformed by drag, even Jeremy Corbyn is swapping Parliament for the stage this Christmas, so why shouldn’t you?

Attitude unwraps the queer festive pantos to check out this December… naughty and nice.

Beauty and the Beast: A Horny Love Story at Charing Cross Theatre

(Image: Beauty and the Beast: A Horny Love Story)

A queer, adults-only pantomime with a bold, romantic twist on Disney classic Beauty and the Beast. Set in the Scottish village of Lickmanochers, this He’s Behind You! production follows an enemies-to-lovers romcom storyline. Running from November through January, the cast includes: West End star Matt Kennedy, Keanu Adolphus Johnson from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, dame Matthew Baldwin and Chris Lane from Emmerdale.

Tickers are available on the official Charing Cross Theatre website.

Little Miss Christmas at Southwark Playhouse

Created and starring rising cabaret star Patti Boo Rae, Little Miss Christmas (LMX) is a camp festive show featuring live vocals, lip syncs, singalongs, quick changes, and… synchronised swimming. Starting 10 December, the production promises a different guest performer each night. “Patti Boo Rae is the indisputable Queen of Christmas. Look out, Nigella Lawson,” said the cabaret performer.

Tickers are available on the official Southwark Playhouse website.

The Liar, the Bitch and the Wardrobe at Union Theatre

(Image: The Liar, the Bitch and the Wardrobe)

Joshua Coley’s adult Christmas panto returns this festive season, transporting us straight into Narnia. After a successful run last Christmas at the Turbine Theatre, they are stepping out of the closet… we mean wardrobe… at its new home, the Union Theatre from 29 November. This queer take on the festive classic features Katie Ball, Tom Duern, James Georgia and Joe Pieri where two refugees plunge into the snowy wonderland.

Tickers are available on the official Union Theatre website.

Snow White – All Drag Panto at Emerald Theatre on West End

TuckShop’s all-drag panto returns for a fifth year following a successful trip to Neverland with their 2024 production of Peter Pan. In a high-camp take on the classic Snow White, written by Kate Butch and Crudi Dench, the show features Drag Race UK icons Kyran Thrax, Kitty Scott-Claus, Tayris Mongardi, and more. The West End production runs from 15 December 2025 to 4 January 2026.

Tickers are available on the official West End Theatre website.

Wicked Witches: A Popular Panto at Pleasance Theatre

(Image: Pleasance Theatre)

Directed by Shane ShayShay Konno, the “outrageous drag-cabaret mash-up” will take place at the Pleasance Theatre near Caledonian Road, offering both an adults-only and a PG version. Starring the likes of Jeremy Corbyn, and Sir Ian McKellen, Wicked Witches runs from Friday 21 November to Wednesday 31 December with adult-only performances from Tuesday 18 November to Sunday 28 December.

Tickers are available on the official Pleasance Theatre website.

STAR WHORES: An Adult Panto at Two Brewers – Clapham

(Image: STAR WHORES: An Adult Panto)

Transporting you to the mothership, STAR WHORES: An Adult Panto at Two Brewers lands on 22 December for 14 nights. The cast includes Jack Grant as Luke Skywanker, Vanity Addams as Darth Vaper, A.S.H. Akan as Hand Solo, and Just Joyce this adult panto is bound to be “cosmic chaos”! You can expect a camp twist on the sc-fi classic as The evil Gay Lords take over the galaxy.

Tickers are available on the official Two Brewers website.

Growled – Beauty and the Beast continues at Royal Vauxhall Tavern

The Royal Vauxhall Tavern returns with its annual legendarily camp Christmas panto, this year offering a drag take on Beauty and the Beast. Growled – Beauty and the Beast Continues runs now until early January, following Belle and the Prince’s life after their “happily ever after.” Written by Paul Joseph and Tim Benzie and directed by Tim McArthur, this year’s cast includes Lucy Penrose, Matthew Ferry and Ada Campe.

Tickers are available on the official Royal Vauxhall Tavern website.

Tinderella at Hope Mill Theatre – Manchester

(Image: Tinderella)

Swipe right for Tinderella this Christmas, a comedy show not suitable for children, where social‑media star, Tinders, must choose between two princes. Packed with innuendos, risqué jokes and outrageous antics, the magical cast includes Laura Mead, Lauren Bimson, Dale Vicker, and Gabriel Mokake. Tinderella runs from 4 December to 5 January, but one question remains, what else can the Fairy Godmother turn a pumpkin into?

Tickers are available on the official Hope Mill Theatre website.

Jack and his Giant Stalk at The Back Room of The Star Inn – Guildford

(Image: Jack and his Giant Stalk)

Jack and his Giant Stalk runs from 20 November 2025 to 10 January 2026 at The Back Room of The Star Inn, in Guildford. This adult panto is bound leave you “Fee, fi, fo, fum-ing,” your way into the Christmas period.

Tickers are available on the official Ticket Score website.

The Upside Down Wizard of Oz: A Big Gay Panto at The Live Rooms – Chester

Cabaret takes on Oz in The Upside Down Wizard of Oz: A Big Gay Panto, as Dorothy sashays down the yellow-brick road to the Emerald City before facing the Wicked Witch of the West. This 1930s classic is turned gloriously camp, featuring a foul-mouthed Toto, a drag king Scarecrow, a non-binary punk Tin-Them, and Miss Cherry Good as Glinda the Good. Click your ruby-red slippers and head to The Live Rooms from 17 December.

Tickers are available on the official Lives Rooms website.

