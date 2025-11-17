The legendary Sir Ian McKellen has been announced to join Jeremy Corbyn in the Islington Pleasance Theatre’s camp Christmas pantomime Wicked Witches – A Popular Panto! this festive season.

Corbyn had already been announced as the onstage Wizard of Oz-lington, and McKellen will play Toto, “a washed-up rock star dog with more bark than bite and a back catalogue of bone-shaking ballads.”

On his Wizard of Oz role, McKellen said in a statement: “Having survived – just – my appearance in the film of CATS, I am thrilled, relieved even, to now be offered the role of a dog, TOTO no less, in Wicked Witches.”

“I would be barking mad to refuse” – Sir Ian McKellen on his role in Wicked Witches – A Popular Panto!

Sir Ian McKellen in Wicked Witches – A Popular Panto! (Images: Pleasance Theatre)

He quipped: “I would be barking mad to refuse.”

Directed by Shane ShayShay Konno, the “outrageous drag-cabaret mash-up” will take place at the Pleasance Theatre near Caledonian Road, offering both an adults-only and a PG version.

The former Labour Party leader announced his role in the Wicked spin-off to a social media post to X with a photo of him standing with his arms outstretched behind the play’s banner, writing: “Oh yes I am!”

“Local theatre like this deserves our support” – Jeremy Corbyn stars as the Wizard of Oz-lington at the Pleasance Theatre

In a statement, the interim leader of Your Party said on his involvement: “The Pleasance Theatre has been at the heart of our community for 30 years, and local theatre like this deserves our support.”

He added: “Panto brings people together – it’s fun, inclusive, and a brilliant celebration of creativity.”

The cast also includes drag performers Gigi Zahir/Crayola The Queen as the Wicked Witch Adelphaba, Eleanor Burke/Apple Derrieres as the Good Witch Kelly Oz-Born, Ro Suppa as Dorothy, Lew Ray as Tin 2.0, and Nick MacDuff as the Scarecrow.

“Having Sir Ian join our festive fun is truly iconic” – Ellie Simpson, head of theatre at Pleasance on McKellen’s panto role

Ellie Simpson, head of theatre at Pleasance, said on the Lord of the Rings actor’s addition to the cast: “From Gandalf to King Lear to Toto – only at Pleasance! Having Sir Ian join our festive fun is truly iconic.”

Wicked Witches runs from Friday 21 November to Wednesday 31 December with adult-only performances from Tuesday 18 November to Sunday 28 December.

Tickets are available to order now on the official Pleasance Theatre website.