Drag Race UK series 7 queen exits before finale, revealing she knew she’d make the cast after applying for I Kissed a Boy (EXCLUSIVE)

The eighth queen has been eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 7 after a “pressure cooker” season of vulnerable moments, romance and… kissing crocodiles?

Tayris Mongardi had a fabulous run on the show, opening up about her time growing up in care with Dani Harmer, sparking an ongoing romance with Catrin Feelings, and now starring in the next big drag Christmas panto.

The Drag Race UK star spoke exclusively to Attitude after her elimination announcement, sharing her conspiracies about how she knew she was going to be on the season, and describing her boot from the show as a “mercy elimination”.

How did it feel making the semi-finals of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

Honestly, it is a dream come true. I wanted to be on Drag Race for so long, this was my fifth year applying for the show… fifth year applying, fifth place. I think the stars were aligning in some kind of away. And we’re all in the finale anyway, so I’ve been paid for every episode. Don’t worry about me.

What made this season different from other seasons that you’ve applied for?

Okay, conspiracy theory that ended up not being true, but I’ll tell you anyway. I knew I was going to be on season seven… I applied for I Kissed a Boy Season 2, right? I kind of did the same thing on Drag Race with Catrin, who knows? But I got all the way down to the last round, I didn’t get it. I was like, cool, cool, cool… and then first week of September, season seven auditions opened up.

And I was speaking to one of the handlers from I Kissed a Boy and she was like, “Are you going for Drag Race?” And I was like, “Oh, I don’t know because this whole thing, might give it a miss.” And she was like, “I think you should.” But in my mind, I heard is, “I think you should.” She was more like, oh you might as well, but I was like, “Oh my God, you know something I don’t.” And I didn’t get unlike his boy because I’m gonna be on Drag Race.

So I think I put the most effort I’ve ever put into my tape, and I got it. At the end, when I was eliminated, I spoke to the person who did confessionals. I was like, “I need to know, I need the closure. Did, I kiss the boy have anything to do with it?” And then she was like, “No.”

What was a personal highlight for you from the season?

I think the talent of the show. And not just because I almost got the badge, but I think on the show, you’re kind of responding to it in the moment, like here’s a set of challenges, here’s the choreography, here’s this, here’s that, here’s the lines. Whereas this was the only challenge I could prepare everything at home, show us exactly who you are, come here and then display your mind, your creativity.

And yes, I think it makes sense that it was my first time in the top, because I think that, you know, in the weeks prior, it’s kind of been fumbling about after the Brit Gala and trying to emotionally lock back in. But having the opportunity to say, okay, this is what I am, this is what I do, let’s get fierce, you know, was really a highlight for me.

You made some beautiful friendships on the show… and romances too. Talk to me about Catrin. What is the latest?

Thing is, I remember when we were there, people were saying, “Do you think it’s distracting you from getting a badge?” And I was like, “No.” I think my dodgy performances, my bad runways have distracted me from getting the badge. When you were there, like, it’s such a pressure cooker, you’re so, like, hyper-focussed and trying to excel. I’m not surprised that people end up with each other because having other people to rely on and lean on is so helpful.

And listen, I’m sure when you do her press next week, she’ll give you even more tea. All I’ll say for now is that, within the week of me leaving set, I was already Cardiff, right? So take that for you will.

Ooh! Okay, I can’t wait for the update from Catrin herself. I guess what was happening behind the scenes with you two?

This is a thing. A lot of people have been like, “Oh, were you, like, falling around on set?” I was like, “When?” I think we kissed four times on set. Our first time we kissed was during the rehearsals for the Rusical. We stood backstage as a crocodiles. So we’re literally kissing, and we’re not making out or anything, it seems crazy, but like kissing in these ridiculous crocodile hats having to turn our heads. And I was like, if my dad could see me now, pride or shame.

You worked with Dani Harmer on the series. How was that for you, having grown up in the foster care system?

Honestly, like, crazy. Crazy. Like, so crazy. I’ve spoken to Dani so many times since. And I remember when I got back, I asked her was it a planted? Were you told you had to pick me? She was like, “No. We all just kind of saw people’s reactions to us, like, okay, who speaks to one another?”

And honestly, I’m so glad, because had I not been paired with her, I think I would have had to have, like, a five-minute wobble, like, “Okay, can I just go sit outside for five minutes?” Honestly, she’s a gem. I spoke to her this morning.

That whole week felt very poetic to me because there were so many things in the universe telling me that I was either winning or going home, and then it was neither.

But, like, the lip sync song ‘Push the Button’ – like, one of my best friends in the world, that’s her go-to song. Or like Mutya Buena, my ride-or-die sister is a super fan, and she said when she transitioned 20 years ago, and the song that made her realise her womanhood is “Real Girl” by Mutya Buena. I was like, okay, now I’m supposed to be focussing on trying to do a decent job on Dani’s makeup. And I was like, “Girl, I can barely do a decent job with makeup on myself.”

But yeah, the whole episode was – it was my favourite day to be on set by far.

Talk to me about the roast, what was your game plan going into it?

Yeah, I’ve done, like, a couple of roasts before, like for charity events and stuff. A few years ago, I did one big birthday charity roast, raising money for the Survivors Trust. But yeah, I think what kind of helped, no shade, I think that between the best of the week and the worst of the week, there wasn’t a huge margin.

Upon reflection, I do just think if anything, it was kind of like a mercy elimination. I think at that point, Ru – she’s looking for a drag superstar – and said, “Hey, do I think at this moment in time on Season Seven it’s Tayris? I don’t think so.” And I was fine with that.

In preparation for the show, I kind of sat there and was like, hey, let me picture the worst version of events in my mind. And watching it, I was like, oh, it’s fine. Like, it’s actually fine. I said, “Am I doing Live at the Apollo?” I don’t think so. I’m not Sarah Millican, you know. But yeah, I honestly can really stand my ground and be like, yeah, I’m so happy with everything I did on the show.

What was going through your mind facing Catrin in the lip sync?

I mean, the thing is, obviously, I didn’t want to lip sync against anyone. I’d love to have still been there. I think because you have built an intense emotional relationship in such a short time, we’re there all day, every day…

So, I was hoping maybe for someone else to come up – someone a bit easier to take down in a lip sync. But yeah, honestly, I meant what I said when I was eliminated. I at least know for her the takeaway would be an emotional spike for me, so use that momentum to keep pushing.

The finale is anyone’s game. We’ve seen Shea Couleé lose with her four challenge wins. We’ve seen Elecktra Bionic on Drag Race Italy win with zero wins. You know, I think this season more than most has been really unpredictable. Even two weeks ago, if you told me Bonnie and Paige wouldn’t be in the finale, I’d have probably gagged.

You’re now starring in TuckShop’s Snow White. What can you tell me about the upcoming Christmas panto?

Baby, it’s going to be so camp, honestly. I’ve worked with TuckShop a few times over the years. The first time I worked with the Tuckship team was the competition called The Crown back in 2019… But honestly, like, I love how I can show up. The team is fantastic. Of course I had to be Snow White because my skin is as fair as snow. But no, honestly, it’s such a privilege. And I’m really glad because, you know what your strengths and skills are going into the show. And it was a little part of me that, when obviously the Rusical didn’t pan out what I wanted, I was like, “Oh, I’m really worried that’s gonna kind of hinder me a little bit, going back into the theatrical world.” I’m just feeling excited, and it’s gonna be so camp. So get your tickers at on the TuckShop website and come watch me as Snow White in Snow White from the 16 December to 4 January.