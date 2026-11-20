Attitude Uncut: The New Masculinity Issue, is out now (Friday 20 September 2026) on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.

The latest edition of the digital-first little brother publication to Attitude, published six times a year between regular print editions, follows the Kink, Photography, Film, Interviews and Heat issues. Here, we take a look at some of the features inside.

Arun Davis, 34, reveals all about building site Grindr etiquette, his Italian husband (“a receptionist at a hotel I was working on!”) and his plans for a “directory of LGBTQ people in the trade”

“My addiction almost cost me my life,” says x, a transmasc person and recovering addict drawn into the chemsex scene after several relapses. This is their story

myndstate on homophobic audience members, his love of football and finding love for the first time at 31

“Gay men around the world are told vulnerability makes them less masculine,” reflects Mr Gay World hopeful Andrew Akuruka in a personal op-ed

“I’m creating something gay,” says Istanbul-based artist Yusuf, 29. Here, Uncut is moved to tears by an irrepressible rug-maker responding to heinous crackdowns on LGBTQ life

Apply your sunscreen – the Red Hot XXL Art Book and Boys of Red Hot Xtra 2027 Calendar are out now! Uncut takes a look inside

The Queen of Mean opens up on growing up different, the BBC dropping Drag Race UK and why men have been in charge for far too long

The 43-year-old reveals all about being in the best shape of his life, his “incredible” experience of psychotherapy, an amazing TV legacy that “changed government policy” and his take on modern masculinity

(Image: Elska/Liam Campbell)

The queer men and allies of Chicago, Bangkok, Milan and more

To read the issue in full, check out Attitude Uncut: The New Masculinity Issue, available to read now on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.