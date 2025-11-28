Attitude Uncut: Kink – what to discover in our daring new digital exclusive edition, from Alexander Skarsgård’s Pillion to the A-Z of Kink via Madonna’s Erotica re-evaluated

27 November 2025 marks the launch of Attitude Uncut: Kink – a bold new chapter for Attitude magazine and our most daring issue yet, hotter than a BDSM scene in a Pulp Fiction homage.

The inaugural issue dives headfirst into queer kink culture, from Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling’s Pillion confessions to a complete A to Z.

Attitude Uncut is our new digital-exclusive magazine, published six times a year between our regular print editions. With long reads and original reporting, it’s designed for readers who want to go beyond headlines and explore the nuances of queer culture.

The launch issue’s ‘Kink’ theme is inspired by Pillion, the homoerotic road-trip film hitting cinemas on 28 November. Stars Skarsgård and Melling open up about the power dynamics, chemistry, and behind-the-scenes moments that have made the film an instant queer cult favourite.

Beyond cinema, the issue explores kink through art, photography, and culture. From Tom of Finland’s hyper-masculine vision and Matthew Ford’s most provocative images to debates on consent, aftercare, and kink at Pride, the stories celebrate sexuality in all its thrilling, messy forms.

Read on for a sneak preview of Attitude Uncut: Kink, available exclusively on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.

Attitude Uncut: How Pillion inspired our next chapter

Inside the homoerotic road-trip film that launched a thousand group chats – and why it set the tone for this entire issue.

Pillion: Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling reveal all about their hit “dom com”

The stars of 2025’s kink-coded sensation talk power play, chemistry, and how the film became an instant queer cult favourite.

Alexander Skarsgård in Pillion (Image: Picturehouse/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Pillion: Attitude reviews 2025’s most homoerotic film

Our critics dive into riding, ropes, road trips and romance – and explain why everyone is calling it the year’s gayest movie.

Tom of Finland XXL by Taschen

A deep dive into the definitive new monograph and why the artist’s hyper-masculine vision still shapes queer desire today.

Tom of Finland: How the gay Finnish artist’s legacy was honoured (and complicated) in 2025

From censorship rows to blockbuster shows, we explore why Touko Laaksonen remains both iconic and controversial.

The A to Z of queer kink: from mild to wild, common to clandestine

Your complete guide to the language, labels and lusts that keep queer kink culture ticking.

Kink as fine art: 10 not-entirely-SFW photos from the BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! archive

A curated gallery of the most striking, sensual and eyebrow-raising images from one of queer photography’s boldest collections.

Regardless by Parker McComb. As featured in Volume 9 of BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! The Magazine (Image: Parker McComb)

Is the kink-at-Pride debate a distraction?

Why the yearly outrage cycle says more about respectability politics than harnesses, pups or latex.

Kinky queer films you must submit to, ranked

From cult classics to hidden gems – your essential watchlist for sexually charged queer cinema.

“XL 4 XL only”: Are size queens getting cockier?

An investigation into hyper-masculinity, body image and the unapologetic resurgence of big-dick discourse.

What Grindr culture can learn about consent and aftercare from the BDSM community – a conversation

Two experts unpack how kink principles could fix our hookup fatigue.

Matthew Camp wears a cowboy hat, stylist’s own and underwear by Charlie by Matthew Zink. (Image: Taylor Miller)

Homoerotic horror novel “He’s the Devil” green-lit by HarperCollins – read an exclusive extract here

Blood, lust, guilt and a demon lover – get your first taste of the year’s most anticipated queer horror debut.

Kink-focused photographer Matthew Ford’s best images – and the stories behind them

From intimate portraits to full-blown fetish fantasy, Ford reveals the moments behind his most provocative shots.

“F*g tax”: How to safely navigate kinks like fin-dom, BDSM, chastity cages and more

Counsellor Yann Phesans guides you through the psychological, erotic and financial dynamics of power exchange.

Madonna’s Erotica album retrospectively reviewed: “I tried using eroticism to stop the tide of obscurity”

Three decades on, why the Queen of Pop’s most misunderstood record feels more vital, vulnerable and defiant than ever.

“The person I’m studying is me”: How self-voyeurism helped an artist find his voice – and accept his sexuality

Inside the world of an artist turning the camera on himself – and the liberation that followed.

