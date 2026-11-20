British Mauritian Mathew Parr is taking a discrimination complaint to Mauritius’s Equal Opportunities Commission after officials refused for a second time to register his UK same-sex marriage, despite being unable to pinpoint the exact law prohibiting such recognition.

Parr and his husband married in Brighton & Hove, where they both live. Their marriage is legally recognised in the UK but is not recognised in Mauritius.

Parr owns property in Mauritius, runs a company and holds bank accounts there. He argues his husband has no recognised legal route to access or inherit his property or gain access to his business and accounts as his spouse.

“No one has been able to show me the law” – Mathew Parr on officials saying his marriage can’t be registered in Mauritius

Parr said he had been told “three times, by three different people” that his marriage was “not possible” in Mauritius.

“No one has been able to show me the law that says so,” he continued.

During a second visit to the Civil Status Division’s head office in Port Louis, Parr was told by two officials that his same-sex marriage could not be registered.

A request for written confirmation

Mathew Parr (Image: Provided)

Supported by LGBTQ+ rights organisation OUT Moris, Parr then requested written confirmation of the refusal, arguing that a verbal response would not provide sufficient evidence for his discrimination complaint.

Officials asked Parr to email copies of his and his husband’s identification documents and marriage certificate. He did so and was told they would contact him within approximately ten days.

“I asked for it in writing because a verbal answer leaves me with nothing. This is about my home, my business, my bank accounts, and my husband’s right to be recognised as my family.”

Parr challenges Mauritius’ refusal

Parr’s complaint challenges Mauritius’s refusal to recognise his same-sex marriage legally celebrated overseas.

He argues that the refusal to recognise his UK marriage may constitute discrimination under Section 16 of the Mauritian Constitution and may conflict with the country’s international human rights obligations.

“Every marriage should be recognised, and a change will happen. I am grateful to OUT Moris for standing with me,” he stated.

The Civil Status Division has yet to provide the written response Parr requested.

Mauritius does not currently recognise same-sex marriages or civil unions.