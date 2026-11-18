On the runway or in a campaign, Dsquared2’s Dean and Dan Caten have an eye for a handsome leading man. Their latest signing comes straight from the pitch, with FC Barcelona midfielder Fermín López joining the Italian label as its new global brand ambassador.

For his Dsquared2 debut, López wears the 80s Bomber, a new house signature in classic black and crisp white. We’d happily get our hands on either.

True to its name, the jacket has the broad shoulders and boxy cut of an ’80s bomber. Add a pair of leather boots, and you’ve got a look that screams after-hours at the leather bar.

Dsquared2 turns up the heat by swapping López’s usual football kit for red micro shorts and vintage-inspired DC-642 trainers.

Photographer Giampaolo Sgura gives the campaign a raw, slightly illicit edge, shooting López against an industrial backdrop that plays up Dsquared2’s workwear influences.

We’re used to seeing Fermín López in a Barcelona shirt. In his Dsquared2 debut, the midfielder shows a more provocative side, facing the camera with the same composure he brings to the pitch.

Fermín López for Dsquared2 (Image: Giampaolo Sgura)

Dsquared2 is billing the shoot as the first episode of its campaign with López, so there’s more to come. López has the easy confidence to pull off whatever the Catens put him in. For a label that’s built its reputation on unapologetic sex appeal, he’s an obvious signing.