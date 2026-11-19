Rockstar Games appears to have made it impossible for players to shoot inside a gay nightclub in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Footage shared online shows players unable to draw their weapons and fire at people inside the venue. Instead, attempting to shoot appears to result in the player character dying, preventing them from carrying out an attack.

The restriction has attracted attention given that the game is set in Leonida, a fictional state based on Florida, which has been the site of one of the deadliest attacks against LGBTQ+ people in US history.

What happened at Pulse nightclub in 2016?

On 12 June 2016, 49 people were killed and 58 injured when gunman Omar Mateen opened fire at Pulse, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

The shooting took place during a Latin night event. It was classified as an act of terrorism and was the deadliest terrorist attack in the United States since 11 September 2001.

In GTA 6, players take control of protagonists Jason and Lucia as they explore Leonida, including its Miami-inspired Vice City. The game also features LGBTQ+ characters, Pride parades and other minority communities.

The nightclub restriction is not the only reported limit on violence in the game. Players have also claimed they cannot attack activists appearing in public areas of Vice City and other parts of Leonida. The game also reportedly does not feature children.

Does GTA 6 include full-frontal nudity?

According to a recent interview with Rockstar Games’ head of development, the final version of GTA 6 will include full-frontal nudity, with a mention of Jason being shown fully nude in the shower.

Rob Nelson told IGN, “You can give this guy in the dumpster pills, or choose not to. You can come back and see him and he gives you legal advice. You can get in the dumpster with him!”

The interviewer notes, “At this point Nelson switches to Jason’s POV, where our hero is… naked.”

Nelson added, “Oh, or you can switch and Jason’s in the shower!”

Grand Theft Auto 6 was released today (19 November) for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.