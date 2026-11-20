Hunter Schafer has been tipped for a role in the next James Bond film, but she wouldn’t be the first transgender woman to appear in the 007 franchise.

That was Caroline Cossey, the British model better known as Tula, who appeared in Roger Moore’s 1981 film For Your Eyes Only.

Who is Caroline Cossey?

Cossey had a small, uncredited role in the film, appearing as a woman at a swimming pool. She was listed in the credits as “Girl at Pool” and had no dialogue.

Her appearance was followed by a tabloid scandal. In 1982, the News of the World published a story revealing that Cossey was transgender, using the headline, “James Bond’s Girl Was a Boy.”

Cossey had already built a career as a model, appearing in fashion shoots and television programmes. She had also featured in a Playboy pictorial alongside other women from For Your Eyes Only to promote the film.

Speaking to Playboy in 2015, she reflected on her involvement in the Bond film and the impact it had on her life.

“I did Playboy as a Bond girl before everything about me came out, and I was very proud,” she said.

Cossey subsequently became an advocate for transgender rights, taking her case for legal recognition to the European Court of Human Rights. She also continued working as a model and published two autobiographies.

Could Hunter Schafer become the first trans Bond girl in a leading role?

Cossey’s story has resurfaced after Euphoria actress Schafer was named as a potential Bond girl opposite Robert Pattinson, who was announced as the next 007 this week.

Schafer appeared on a Variety list of 19 actresses who could join Pattinson in the upcoming film. Other names included Emily Blunt, Gemma Chan and Lupita Nyong’o.

Asked about the possibility at the London premiere of Blade Runner 2099, Schafer told HELLO!: “Yeah, I mean, I don’t know who wouldn’t.”

She also gave her reaction to Pattinson’s casting, saying: “Very cool, I love it.”