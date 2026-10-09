Jason appears fully nude in new GTA 6 leak

A GTA VI leak has reportedly shown footage of protagonists Jason and Lucia naked, with full-frontal nudity shown of the game’s leading man.

Renowned GTA “leaker” Cyberleek released a 24-minute video of unauthorised gameplay titled “GTA 6: An Extended Leek” yesterday (8 October) which has since been scrubbed from the internet.

A brief clip within it showed Lucia topless, wearing only underwear, as she runs around a rooftop helipad, viewed from behind.

Throughout the rest of the video, Jason is shown running around Vice City and even riding a motorcycle fully naked.

According to a new interview with Rockstar Games’ head of development, the final version of GTA VI will indeed include full-frontal nudity, with a mention of Jason being shown fully nude in the shower.

New GTA VI leaks

The footage appears to show Cyberleek using a developer menu to spawn a tank, suggesting some of the features seen in the leak may not appear in the final version of GTA 6 (assuming, most likely, the ability to be fully nude at all times).

Elsewhere, the video contains story cutscenes and other potential spoilers, including a high-speed race through the desert, as well as a look at vehicle customisation options.

The latest leak comes after Cyberleek went silent following a series of GTA VI leaks in August, which reportedly prompted publisher Take-Two Interactive to investigate how the footage was obtained.

Rockstar Games called GTA 6 leaks “heartbreaking”

Rockstar Games has previously acknowledged the impact of the leaks, saying it was “heartbreaking” for the team, but maintained that GTA 6 will launch on 19 November after a series of delays.

“We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has – from getting the game finished (nearly there!) to sharing more details and official gameplay, and providing the community with everything you want to know,” wrote the video game publisher in a statement on social media.

So far, Rockstar has released two trailers for GTA 6, a 26-minute, 48-second extended gameplay presentation, official screenshots and more.