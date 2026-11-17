A Lebanese newspaper has used the colours and symbols of the country’s rival political parties to create a Pride flag, as part of a campaign calling for the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

An-Nahar published the special edition yesterday (16 November), coinciding with the International Day for Tolerance. Its front page featured six vertical rainbow-coloured panels, each displaying the emblem of a different Lebanese political party, including Hezbollah.

Above the design was the headline “Article 534 Isn’t Natural”, referring to legislation that has been used to prosecute people for same-sex relationships.

The campaign, developed in collaboration with advertising agency IMPACT BBDO, aims to put pressure on politicians to repeal the provision, which has been part of Lebanon’s Penal Code since 1943.

In a statement accompanying the publication, An-Nahar said: “The only thing unnatural here is Article 534 of the Lebanese Penal Code that continues to be used to prosecute the Lebanese LGBT community under the premise of what is ‘contrary to nature.'”

What does the hashtag #Abolish534 mean?

The newspaper also launched a social media campaign, using the hashtag #Abolish534, and called on members of parliament to support its repeal.

What is Article 534 of the Lebanese Penal Code?

Article 534 provides for prison sentences of up to one year for sexual intercourse deemed “contrary to nature”. Although it does not explicitly refer to homosexuality, the provision has been used to target same-sex couples.

Several Lebanese court rulings since 2007 have rejected its application to consensual relationships between adults of the same sex. However, the legislation remains in force.

Why have efforts to remove Article 534 from the Penal Code stalled?

Efforts to remove it from the Penal Code have also stalled. In July 2023, nine MPs submitted a proposal to repeal Article 534, but it has yet to reach the relevant parliamentary committees.

One of the original signatories, Adib Abdel Massih, withdrew his support the following month amid opposition from religious and political figures.

The Free Patriotic Movement, Lebanese Forces and Kataeb have expressed varying degrees of support for decriminalisation, while Hezbollah and the Amal Movement have opposed changes on religious and social grounds.

A separate proposal introduced in 2023 sought to strengthen restrictions on homosexuality, including criminalising its promotion.

The newspaper’s latest edition also examines the experiences of LGBTQ+ people in Lebanon, including accounts of alleged blackmail, threats and violence. Rights organisations have documented cases in which individuals were reluctant to report abuse to authorities because they feared prosecution under the existing law.

What is An-Nahar?

An-Nahar, founded in Beirut in 1933, is one of Lebanon’s leading Arabic-language newspapers. Its editor-in-chief, Nayla Tueni, said the publication was using its platform to challenge legislation that continues to affect the country’s LGBTQ+ community.