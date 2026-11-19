Not A Phase will pay tribute to its late founding trustee Allegra Bambi Haines at its Trans Day of Remembrance vigil in London tomorrow (20 November).

The charity will host the gathering in Soho Square at 6.30pm, bringing members of the LGBTQ+ community together to remember transgender lives lost to violence and discrimination.

Allegra, whose passing was announced yesterday (18 November), was described by the charity as a “beloved and celebrated leader” within the community.

“Her kindness and nurturing nature made everyone she met feel valued and supported” – Dani St James remembering Allegra Bambi Haines

Dani St James, chief executive of Not A Phase, said: “Allegra was a guiding force during the early years of our charity and a huge champion of our work since. We are devastated by her loss and will miss her humour, intelligence, advisory and mischief forever.”

She added in an Instagram post, “Allegra was one of the people there at the very beginning of Not A Phase becoming one of our founding trustees. From the very start, she gave us the strength and confidence to launch the charity, and her belief in us helped shape the charity into what it is today. Allegra’s knowledge and advice were integral to our mission of uplifting the lives of trans+ adults across the UK and our services wouldn’t be what they are today without her input.

“Allegra not only had a profound impact on the charity, but her kindness and nurturing nature made everyone she met feel valued and supported. She was confident and loud but had such a gentle, kind way of listening. You’d come away from a conversation with her believing in yourself a little more.”

What is Trans Day of Remembrance?

Trans Day of Remembrance, also known as Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR), takes place annually on 20 November. It honours transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse people who have lost their lives to anti-transgender violence.

The day was established in 1999 by transgender activist Gwendolyn Ann Smith, following the murder of transgender woman Rita Hester in the United States in November 1998.

Since then, vigils and commemorative events have taken place around the world, providing an opportunity for communities to remember those who have died and reflect on the violence and discrimination faced by trans people.

When will Not A Phase’s Trans Day of Remembrance vigil take place?

Not A Phase’s vigil will take place in Soho Square from 6.30pm on Friday 20 November. The square will be closed exclusively for the gathering, with step-free access available.

Those requiring additional accessibility support can contact a steward on arrival or email hello@notaphase.org.