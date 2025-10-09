 Skip to main content

9 October 2025

Attitude Awards 2025: Dannii Minogue, Jake Shears, Luke Evans and more dance away at the official after party 

Gok Wan took over as DJ, spinning tracks well into the early hours, while guests enjoyed cocktails and drinks courtesy of Marks & Spencer

By Callum Wells

The 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, didn’t slow down after the main event, with revellers keeping the energy high at the official after party yesterday (8 October).

Gok Wan took over as DJ, spinning tracks well into the early hours, while guests enjoyed gorgeous cocktails and drinks courtesy of Marks & Spencer.

Among those dancing the night away at London’s Roundhouse were Dannii Minogue – Attitude’s Ally of the YearScissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears and Icon Award winner, as well as Book of the Year recipient Luke Evans.

Catch a glimpse of the fun below:

Drinks provided by Marks and Spencer

Cliff Joannou and Russell Tovey
Attitude’s Cliff Joannou and Russell Tovey (Image: Aaron Parsons0
Paris Lees and guests
Paris Lees and the What It Feels Like for a Girl cast (Image: Aaron Parsons)
Jake Shears and guest
Jake Shears and guest (Image: Aaron Parsons)
Jayde Adams and guest
Jayde Adams and guest (Image: Aaron Parsons)
Jason Patel and guests
Jason Patel and guests (Image: Aaron Parsons)
Ian 'H' Watkins, Dr Ranj Singh and guests
Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Dr Ranj Singh and guests (Image: Aaron Parsons)
Matt Terry and guests
Matt Terry and guests (Image: Aaron Parsons)
Charithra Chandran and guest
Charithra Chandran
and guest
Luke Evans
Luke Evans (Image: Aaron Parsons)
Gok Wan
Gok Wan (Image: Aaron Parsons)
Cocktails provided by M&S
Gorgeous cocktails provided by M&S (Image: Aaron Parsons)

On the menu at the bar were an impressive array of libations thanks to M&S, from its ‘Marksologist’ range of cocktails:

