Attitude Awards 2025: Dannii Minogue, Jake Shears, Luke Evans and more dance away at the official after party 

The 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, didn’t slow down after the main event, with revellers keeping the energy high at the official after party yesterday (8 October).

Gok Wan took over as DJ, spinning tracks well into the early hours, while guests enjoyed gorgeous cocktails and drinks courtesy of Marks & Spencer.

Among those dancing the night away at London’s Roundhouse were Dannii Minogue – Attitude’s Ally of the Year – Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears and Icon Award winner, as well as Book of the Year recipient Luke Evans.

Catch a glimpse of the fun below:

Drinks provided by Marks and Spencer

Attitude’s Cliff Joannou and Russell Tovey (Image: Aaron Parsons0 Paris Lees and the What It Feels Like for a Girl cast (Image: Aaron Parsons) Jake Shears and guest (Image: Aaron Parsons)

Jayde Adams and guest (Image: Aaron Parsons) Jason Patel and guests (Image: Aaron Parsons) Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Dr Ranj Singh and guests (Image: Aaron Parsons)

Matt Terry and guests (Image: Aaron Parsons) Charithra Chandran

and guest (Image: Aaron Parsons) Luke Evans (Image: Aaron Parsons)

Gok Wan (Image: Aaron Parsons) Tess Tickle & The Dragettes with Dannii Minogue (Image: Aaron Parsons) Gorgeous cocktails provided by M&S (Image: Aaron Parsons)

On the menu at the bar were an impressive array of libations thanks to M&S, from its ‘Marksologist’ range of cocktails:

Order your copy of the Attitude Awards issue now or check out the Attitude app

