Attitude Awards 2025: Dannii Minogue, Jake Shears, Luke Evans and more dance away at the official after party
By Callum Wells
The 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, didn’t slow down after the main event, with revellers keeping the energy high at the official after party yesterday (8 October).
Gok Wan took over as DJ, spinning tracks well into the early hours, while guests enjoyed gorgeous cocktails and drinks courtesy of Marks & Spencer.
Among those dancing the night away at London’s Roundhouse were Dannii Minogue – Attitude’s Ally of the Year – Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears and Icon Award winner, as well as Book of the Year recipient Luke Evans.
Catch a glimpse of the fun below:
Drinks provided by Marks and Spencer
On the menu at the bar were an impressive array of libations thanks to M&S, from its ‘Marksologist’ range of cocktails:
- ‘The Marksologist’ Amaretto Sour (Amaretto, lemon purée, sugar syrup, bitters)
- ‘The Marksologist’ Margarita (Blanco tequila, fresh lime, agave, sea salt)
- ‘The Marksologist’ Madagascan Vanilla Espresso Martini (Vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, maple syrup, dark muscovado sugar, Madagascan vanilla, bitters)
Order your copy of the Attitude Awards issue now or check out the Attitude app.