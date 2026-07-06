Looking for more Confessions II? Here are Stuart Price’s gayest hits with Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa and more

With the drop of Madonna’s Confessions II on Friday (3 July), the hype is definitely far from over. Attitude has created a list of long-time Madge collaborator Stuart Price‘s gayest hits with Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa and more.

Price is one of Britain’s most celebrated producers, known to most for his work as the architect of Madonna’s Confessions on a Dance Floor album and now its 2026 sequel.

Speaking to Attitude in the latest issue of the magazine, fronted by cover stars Cat Burns, Placebo and Carl Cashman, Price praised the Queen of Pop’s dedication to music.

“She is as forward-facing today as ever. It’s just that there’s a willingness on this record to look at that experience of life that she had,” he said.

“It’s an authentic and natural progression of the Confessions concept” – Attitude on Confessions II

As written by Attitude editor-in-chief Cliff Joannou, he dubbed Confessions II “more than just a sequel album; it’s an authentic and natural progression of the Confessions concept.”

Confessions II was released on 3 July, a 16-track record marking her eighth studio album, with collaborations from the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Feid, Martin Garrix, Stromae and Madonna’s daughter Lola Leon.

Here, Attitude has compiled a list of Price’s queer anthems with the gays’ most beloved pop girlies, including Minogue, Dua, Duffy and, let’s not forget, the queer icons that are The Scissor Sisters.

A list of Stuart Price’s works that maintain the Madonna hype

From Kylie Minogue’s Aphrodite album, Price collaborated on the following songs:

‘All the Lovers’

‘Get Outta My Way’

‘Put Your Hands Up (If You Feel Love)’

‘Closer’

‘Aphrodite’

‘Illusion’

‘Better Than Today’

‘Cupid Boy’

‘Looking for an Angel’

‘Can’t Beat the Feeling’

From Duffy’s Endlessly album:

‘Well, Well, Well’

‘Keep My Baby’

‘Don’t Forsake Me’

‘Lovestruck’

From Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia:

‘Cool’

‘Levitating’

‘Hallucinate’

‘Love Again’

From Jessie Ware’s That! Feels Good!:

‘Free Yourself’

‘Pearls’

‘Freak Me Now’

‘Lightning’

From Scissor Sisters’s Night Work:

‘Fire with Fire’

‘Night Work’

‘Whole New Way’

‘Any Which Way’

‘Harder You Get’

‘Running Out’

‘Skin This Cat’

‘Skin Tight’

‘Sex and Violence’

‘Night Life’

‘Invisible Light’

From their Magic Hour album:

‘The Secret Life of Letters’

‘Somewhere’

Aside from that, Price of course was a monumental part of the creation of Confessions I and II, from 2005 to 2026, and, as per his recent interview with Attitude, it seems he’ll continue his work with Madonna throughout both of their lifetimes.